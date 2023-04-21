OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting the Canadian economy and jobs by ensuring a fair playing field when faced with international competition.

The CBSA announced today that it is launching investigations to determine whether certain wind towers from China are being sold at unfair prices in Canada and whether these goods are being subsidized.

The investigations are the result of a complaint filed with the CBSA by Marmen Inc. and Marmen Énergie Inc. (collectively "Marmen") (Trois-Rivières, QC). The complainant alleges that as a result of an increase of the volume of the dumped and subsidized imports from China, they have suffered material injury in the form of lost market share, lost sales, price undercutting, price depression, reduced profitability, suppressed capacity utilization, reduction of employment, and insufficient return on investment.

The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) both play a role in the investigations. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming Canadian producers and will issue a decision by June 20, 2023. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices and/or are being subsidized, and will make a preliminary decision by July 20, 2023.

Currently, there are 148 special import measures in force in Canada, covering a wide variety of industrial and consumer products, from steel products to refined sugar. These measures have directly helped to protect approximately 30,300 Canadian jobs and $10.96 billion in Canadian production.

Quick facts

The subject goods are utility wind towers and utility wind tower sections. For more product information, please refer to the CBSA's Anti-dumping and countervailing webpage.





The Canadian market for certain wind towers has been estimated to be approximately $80 million in 2021 and $155 million in 2022.





in 2021 and in 2022. A statement of reasons, which provides more details about these investigations, will be available on the CBSA's website within 15 days from the date the investigations are launched.

Associated links

Special Import Measures Act (SIMA) investigative process and timeframes

Overview of Canada's anti-dumping and countervailing investigative processes

Canada Border Services Agency: Anti-dumping and Countervailing

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Follow us on Twitter ( @CanBorder ), join us on Facebook or visit our YouTube channel .

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 613-957-6500 or 1-877-761-5945