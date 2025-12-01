OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) launched a 30-day consultation on a proposed regulatory change that would maintain border security while removing the requirement for passengers transiting through a Canadian airport enroute to an international destination to check in with the CBSA.

The Free Flow International-to-International Transit process would continue to ensure a high level of security while providing travellers with a more efficient transit process.

The proposed change would require air carriers to collect and share with the CBSA additional information including travellers' final foreign destination and the date and time of their arrival into Canada. This would allow the CBSA to confirm that travellers have left Canada on their scheduled international flight.

Free Flow International-to-International Transit is one of the Government of Canada's Red Tape Review initiatives. These proposed regulatory changes enable the CBSA to make its processes more efficient and services more effective, while maintaining the strength and security of our borders.

The proposed regulatory amendments are now available in the Canada Gazette and feedback will be collected until December 29, 2025.

Quick facts

The Free Flow process is currently being piloted at the Montreal Trudeau, Vancouver and Toronto Pearson Terminal One, with over 737,000 travellers processed in 2023 and over 744,000 travellers processed in 2024.

Transiting travellers must still hold the proper immigration authorization and documents for their destination country to transit through Canada.

Free Flow International-to-International Transit is part of the Traveller Modernization initiative. It will allow the CBSA to maintain the safety and security of our border by shifting frontline resources away from known transiting travellers and towards higher-risk activities.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations (https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/media/media-eng.html), Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945