SAINT JOHN, NB, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are securing our borders by collaborating on investigations to prevent drug smuggling and organized crime.

On September 16, 2025, following a referral from the CBSA's Export Team in Halifax, Nova Scotia, border services officers in Saint John, New Brunswick, conducted an examination on a marine container leaving Canada via the Port of Saint John. The contents of the shipment were falsely declared as empty plastic bottles, and destined to a business in the United Kingdom.

During the examination, border services officers detected 16 large cardboard boxes filled with suspected cannabis. A total of 399 packages of vacuum-sealed cannabis were seized, weighing 218 kilograms.

The cannabis and all evidence were transferred to the RCMP Eastern Region Federal Policing (New Brunswick) for further investigation.

Although cannabis is legal in Canada, the illicit cross-border movement of cannabis is a serious criminal offence, punishable with imprisonment of up to 5 years under the Customs Act and up to 14 years under the Cannabis Act. Cannabis smuggling supports organized crime and helps fund other illegal activities, such as narcotics and weapons smuggling.

Quotes

"The CBSA and RCMP are doing commendable work to stop criminals who threaten the safety of our communities. By stopping the illegal flow of cannabis across our borders, our dedicated officers are disrupting organized crime and making sure our borders remain secure."

-- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Intercepting contraband is an important part of the work we do with our law enforcement and intelligence partners. Although cannabis is legal in Canada, bringing it across the border is a serious criminal offence. Every illegal shipment seized by our officers protects our communities from the harm of organized crime."

-- Dominic Mallette, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Atlantic Region

"The RCMP continues to work closely with provincial, national and international law enforcement partners, as well as government entities like the CBSA to ensure a coordinated response to reduce the flow of illicit drugs within and outside of Canada. Intelligence sharing and operational engagement with our partners contributes to successful action against the illegal drug trade."

-- Inspector Guylaine Chamberland, RCMP Federal Policing, Eastern Region (New Brunswick)

Quick facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available at: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca

CBSA officers at the Container Examination Facility in Saint John are responsible for examining high-risk containers and cargo arriving and leaving Canada by sea via the Port of Saint John.

Working closely with other law enforcement agencies, including the RCMP, the CBSA uses data, intelligence, and risk indicators to identify illegal goods transiting the border.

The Agency conducts intelligence operations and investigations, to identify and interdict contraband. These activities continue to lead to numerous seizures across the country, and various charges laid under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code of Canada .

and the . For the latest seizure statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency enforcement action statistics.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060.

