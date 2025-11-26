VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - On September 3, 2025, CBSA Border Services Officers in Metro Vancouver Commercial Operations seized 78 bricks of cocaine, weighing 204.5 kg, from a marine shipment from Panama.

With the support of CBSA's Detector Dog Team, Borders Services Officers found the drugs covered in a white paste and concealed within containers of red liquid, declared as paint pigment.

CBSA Border Services Officers seize 204.5 kg of cocaine from a marine shipment from Panama. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

The drugs were transferred to the RCMP Federal Policing – Pacific Region, Drugs and Organized Crime for further investigation.

Quotes

"The CBSA and RCMP are doing critical work protecting our borders and disrupting criminal networks. This seizure demonstrates the lengths criminals will go to try to sell illegal drugs in our country. It also shows the skill and dedication of the CBSA and RCMP in stopping them."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"This seizure demonstrates the critical role our border officers play in the fight against organized crime. Their expertise and the strength of our partnership with the RCMP is crucial in preventing illegal drugs from reaching our communities."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

"This significant seizure demonstrates the strength of our partnership with the CBSA. Their vigilance at the border, combined with our investigative capabilities, creates a powerful deterrent against transnational drug trafficking."

- Stephen Lee, Acting Regional Commander, RCMP Federal Policing, Pacific Region

Quick facts

The Border Plan is the largest single investment in the border in Canadian history. Of the $1.3 billion investment, over $355 million will help the CBSA bolster its frontline and get the latest tools and technology to stop drugs and firearms. Information on the plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures .

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

The CBSA's Intelligence Section plays a key role in the identification of border-related risks and in protecting the safety and security of Canadians.

The CBSA and RCMP Federal Policing are working with domestic and international partners to disrupt transnational drug trafficking networks and their supply chains.

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada, and a ban on returning to Canada.

