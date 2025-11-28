NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) plays a crucial role in keeping dangerous and illegal goods out of our communities by stopping smuggling efforts at our ports of entry. Today, the CBSA shared the results of Operation Meridian, a targeted 60-day operation that took place in Southern Ontario.

Initiated under Canada's Border Plan , Operation Meridian's goal was to disrupt the import and export of illicit narcotics through commercial channels at ports of entry across Southern Ontario. During the operation, border services officers increased examinations of inbound and outbound commercial shipments, using detection tools and increased referrals from CBSA's National Targeting Centre.

As a result of Operation Meridian, border services officers seized:

108.6235 kg of cocaine, including 223.5 g in three courier shipments

349.8 kg of methamphetamines

266 kg of khat from seven courier shipments

14.5 g of opium

8,267 kg of tobacco, 115,416 tins of nicotine and 14,400 vapourizers

9 firearms (including 1 stolen firearm) and 19 weapons

US$93,100 in currency as proceeds of crime.

Roughly 90% of these seizures were attempts to smuggle into Canada, while 10% involved seizures on export.

Criminal charges were laid against five individuals and 16 other investigations remain ongoing. Those arrested include:

Navpreet Singh, 32, of Stoney Creek, Ontario, was arrested for attempting to smuggle 108.4 kg of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry. Singh and the narcotics were transferred into the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Singh has been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with the importation of a controlled substance, and with possession for the purposes of trafficking.

with the importation of a controlled substance, and with possession for the purposes of trafficking. Karan Owaan, 24, of Kingston, Ontario, and Gagandeep Singh Gharail, 32, of Brampton, Ontario, were arrested for attempting to smuggle 349.8 kg of methamphetamines at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry. Both Owaan and Gharail, along with the illicit narcotics, were transferred to the custody of the RCMP. They were charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with the importation of a controlled substance, and with possession for the purposes of trafficking.

with the importation of a controlled substance, and with possession for the purposes of trafficking. River Donell Goldwire, 25, of Covington, Georgia, was arrested for smuggling a stolen firearm at the Peace Bridge port of entry. Goldwire was charged with multiple offences under the Customs Act and Criminal Code of Canada .

and . Oshin Sharara Thompson, 31, of Springfield, New York, was arrested for failing to report US$93,100 on September 17, 2025, at the Peace Bridge port of entry. Thompson was transferred into the custody of the RCMP and criminally charged under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorism Financing Act.

Surge operations are valuable operational activities for the CBSA. Our surge operations are targeted and systematic and are instrumental in developing vital intelligence. They help generate more investigative leads for the Agency and enhance the detection of illicit smuggling trends. The CBSA's ability to intercept these harmful goods, with the collaboration of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and local police such as the Ontario Provincial Police, disrupts organized criminal activity and associated financial gains.

Quotes

"Nobody should doubt our commitment to protecting our borders. Operation Meridian highlights the outstanding work on our frontlines by border services officers, specialized CBSA teams, and law enforcement partners in tackling organized crime and the scourge of illegal drugs. This work was initiated under Canada's Border Plan and demonstrates how keeping Canadians safe is our government's top priority."

-The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"We have had remarkable success in intercepting smuggling efforts of dangerous narcotics destined to cities throughout the country. This outstanding work helps keep Canadians safe by stopping harmful drugs from reaching our streets and communities. The success of Operation Meridian highlights the effectiveness of coordinated efforts between the CBSA and law enforcement partners."

-Michael Prosia, Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals, this may mean removal from Canada and a ban on returning to Canada.

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals, this may mean removal from Canada and a ban on returning to Canada. Canada is not a significant source of fentanyl entering the US. Less than 1% of fentanyl seized in the US comes from Canada.

Profits from illicit tobacco smuggling often help fund organized crime activities, including human trafficking, firearms, and drug smuggling

From January 1 to October 31, 2024, the CBSA's Southern Ontario Region processed 2.7 million commercial conveyances, accounting for 65% of the national total at land borders. In addition, the region processesd 10.2 million commercial entries.

For the latest seizure statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures .

. If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity , please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060, or visit us online .

, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060, or . Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

