OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today that it is launching an investigation to determine whether certain small power transformers from Austria, the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu (Chinese Taipei), and South Korea are being sold at unfair prices in Canada.

The investigation is the result of a complaint by Transformateurs Delta Star Inc. (Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC), Northern Transformer Corporation (Maple, ON), PTI Transformers Inc. (Regina, SK), and PTI Transformers L.P. (Winnipeg, MB) and is supported by Stein Industries Inc. (London, ON) and Transformateurs Pioneer Ltée. (Granby, QC). The complainants allege that they are facing an increase in the volume of the allegedly dumped imports, price depression and suppression, loss of sales, price undercutting, loss of market share, impacted financial results, underutilization of capacity, reduced employment, and threat to continuous investments.

The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) both play a role in the investigation. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming Canadian producers and will issue a decision by June 14, 2021. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices, and will make a preliminary decision by July 14, 2021.

Currently, there are 127 special import measures in force, covering a wide variety of industrial and consumer products, from steel products to refined sugar. These measures have directly helped to protect the Canadian economy and Canadian jobs.

Quick Facts

The subject goods are certain small power transformers. For more product information, please refer to Canada Border Services Agency: Anti-dumping and countervailing.

Small power transformers are used almost exclusively by end-user utility companies, in engineering, procurement and construction (commonly referred to as "EPC"), and large industrial or commercial customers to increase, maintain or decrease electric voltage in high voltage transmission and distribution systems.

A copy of the Statement of Reasons, which provides more details about this investigation, will be available on the CBSA's website within 15 days.

As of December 31, 2019, special import measures have directly helped to protect 34,810 Canadian jobs and $9 .56 billion in Canadian production.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter ( @CanBorder ), join us on Facebook or visit our YouTube channel .

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 613-957-6500 or 1-877-761-5945

Related Links

http://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/

