CBSA seizure leads to six-year jail sentence for Nova Scotia man convicted of making 3D firearms

HALIFAX, NS, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - On January 23, 2026, Joseph Wayne Bowser (36) of Nova Scotia (NS) was sentenced to six years in prison for manufacturing 3D firearms. The conviction follows a joint investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police/Halifax Regional Police Integrated Gun and Drug Unit.

Bowser was found guilty at the Dartmouth Provincial Court of the following offences under the Criminal Code:

99 (1)(a) – Three counts of weapons trafficking, manufacturing

102.1 – One count of possession of computer data pertaining to a firearm

104.1 – One count of altering a non-prohibited cartridge magazine into a prohibited device

117.01(1) – Three counts of possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order

On March 6, 2024, CBSA Commercial Operations in the Greater Toronto Area intercepted a package containing a firearm part known as a fire control unit. The package had arrived via international courier from China and was destined to an individual in Dartmouth, NS. Evidence and intelligence were referred to the RCMP/Halifax Regional Police Integrated Gun and Drug Unit.

CBSA investigators in Halifax worked closely with the RCMP/Halifax Regional Police Integrated Gun and Drug Unit on a joint operation related to the investigation. Following a controlled delivery of the package and search warrants conducted at two residences, Bowser was arrested and charged with multiple offences.

Through further investigation and analysis of evidence led by the RCMP/Halifax Regional Police Integrated Gun and Drug Unit, it was determined that Bowser was involved in manufacturing 3D firearms.

Quotes

"This criminal conviction is the result of excellent collaboration between the Canada Border Services Agency and local law enforcement. Stopping the flow of illegal firearms and firearms parts into Canada is the kind of work CBSA officers do every day to keep our borders secure."

-- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"This investigation and recent conviction underscore the vital role of CBSA officers in detecting illegal weapons, firearms, and firearm parts at the border. By collaborating with our law enforcement partners on investigations related to firearm smuggling and manufacturing, we keep our communities safe and ensure that those who break the law are held accountable."

-- Dominic Mallette, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Atlantic Region

Quick facts

Firearms, firearm parts, and weapons are high-risk commodities, and identifying the illicit movement and interdiction of these commodities is an enforcement priority of the CBSA.

It is the mandate of the CBSA to control the flow of firearms, weapons and other prohibited devices across the border, and ensure compliance with existing laws, regulations and orders, including the Customs Act , Firearms Act and the Criminal Code .

It is the mandate of the CBSA to control the flow of firearms, weapons and other prohibited devices across the border, and ensure compliance with existing laws, regulations and orders, including the , and the . The CBSA conducts targeting, intelligence activities and investigations to identify and intercept contraband. These activities consistently result in numerous seizures across the country and subsequent investigations and charges under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code . For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

and the . For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures. Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the border plan is available at The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, including firearms smuggling, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060, or visit us online.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945