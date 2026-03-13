CBSA stops attempt to smuggle 112 kg of opium at Pacific Highway Commercial Operations port of entry

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced the seizure of 112 kg of opium following an examination of a commercial truck arriving at the Pacific Highway Commercial Operations port of entry.

112 kg of opium seized by the CBSA at the Pacific Highway Commercial Operations port of entry. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

On January 9, 2026, Border Services Officers at the Pacific Highway Commercial Operations port of entry examined a driver returning to Canada from the United States after observing an anomaly in the truck's trailer. During the examination, officers found cardboard boxes that were inconsistent with the packaging typically used to transport produce. In addition, a Detector Dog team was deployed and made a positive indication on the boxes. As a result, Officers seized 108 bricks of opium, weighing 112 kg.

The CBSA transferred custody of the driver and the narcotics to the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region, Drugs and Organized Crime Section. The investigation remains ongoing.

Quotes

"The CBSA continues to deliver on our government's efforts to support safe communities by keeping dangerous narcotics off our streets. Through the vigilance and dedication of its officers and collaboration with the RCMP and other law enforcement partners, the CBSA acts as a strong line of defence against organized crime."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"This seizure is yet another example of how the CBSA is stopping organized crime in its tracks. Our commitment to the safety and security of our communities is demonstrated by our interception of those who attempt to exploit commercial highways to move contraband across our border. By working with the RCMP, we are bringing perpetrators to justice."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

"This seizure is the direct result of close cooperation between our investigators and CBSA partners. The arrest of the driver sends a clear message that those who exploit commercial routes for criminal gain will be held to account. Our investigation remains active and we will continue working closely with our partners to pursue every avenue of this case."

- Stephen Lee, Acting Regional Commander, RCMP Federal Policing, Pacific Region

Quick Facts

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada, and a ban on returning to Canada.

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada, and a ban on returning to Canada. The CBSA's Intelligence Section plays a key role in the identification of border-related risks and in protecting the safety and security of Canadians.

In 2025, CBSA officers in British-Columbia made 11,390 illegal narcotic seizures, including 329 kg of opioids.

In 2025, CBSA Detector Dog Service teams carried out 29,486 searches, uncovering 13,986 high-risk food, plant, and animal items, along with 34,810 seizures involving drugs, firearms, and currency.

For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures .

The Border Plan is the largest single investment in the border in Canadian history. Of the $1.3 billion investment, over $355 million will help the CBSA bolster its frontline and get the latest tools and technology to stop drugs and firearms. Information on the plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945