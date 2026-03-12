VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The CBSA screens goods entering Canada, with heightened scrutiny on those that could endanger the safety and security of Canadians. On February 5, 2026, during one of those screenings, CBSA border services officers at the Kingsgate port of entry intercepted a commercial truck carrying alcohol products returning to Canada from California.

During secondary examination and with the support of CBSA's Detector Dog Team, border services officers seized 80 kg of cocaine that was hidden in the truck trailer.

CBSA officers seize 80 kg of cocaine at Kingsgate port of entry. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

CBSA officers arrested the driver who was then transferred to the custody of the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region, Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET). The investigation remains ongoing.

In 2025, CBSA officers in the Pacific Region made 11,390 illegal narcotic seizures, including the seizure of 728 kg of cocaine.

Quotes

"The CBSA works every day to stop criminals who try to smuggle illegal drugs into our country. In the battle against organized crime, CBSA officers are our first line of defence. In partnership with the RCMP, the CBSA is displaying its constant commitment to public safety in Canada."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"CBSA officers are dedicated to keeping harmful drugs out of Canadian communities. This seizure is a great example of the expertise of CBSA officers as they continue to work hard each and every day. In collaboration with our RCMP law enforcement partners, we remain vigilant in securing our borders and disrupting crime."

Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

"This drug seizure is a testament to the strong partnership between our investigators and CBSA partners in disrupting criminal activity. Those who attempt to smuggle drugs across our borders will be held accountable."

Stephen Lee, Acting Regional Commander, RCMP Federal Policing, Pacific Region

Quick Facts

Smuggling and other Customs Act and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law.

and contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law. In 2025, CBSA detector Dog Service Teams carried out 29,486 searches, uncovering 13,986 high-risk food, plant, and animal items, along with 34,810 seizures involving drugs, firearms, and currency.

For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures. Read more about our 2025 CBSA highlights in British Columbia and Yukon Territory: CBSA in British Columbia and Yukon Territory: Highlights from 2025

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

Associated links

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Media Relations, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945