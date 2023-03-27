Mar 27, 2023, 11:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, announced that as of 12:01 am (ET), March 31, 2023, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reinstating pre-pandemic operational hours of service at 39 land and three air ports of entry (POE). This includes the seasonal re-opening of the Chief Mountain POE and the re-opening of the Bloomfield POE following infrastructure work.
This announcement will help facilitate travel across Canada at land and air ports of entry.
IMPACTED POEs BY PROVINCE
- Alberta: 4 land POEs and 1 airport
- British Columbia: 3 land POEs
- Manitoba: 13 land POEs and 1 airport
- New Brunswick: 3 land POEs
- Quebec: 7 land POEs
- Saskatchewan: 9 land POEs and 1 airport
LAND PORTS OF ENTRY: WITH UPDATED HOURS
Alberta
Carway
7 am to 11 pm 7 days a week
Chief Mountain
9 am to 6 pm (May 15 to May 31)
7 am to 10 pm (June 1 to Labour Day)
9 am to 6 pm (after Labour Day to September 30)
7 days a week
Closed (October 1 to May 14)
Del Bonita
8 am to 9 pm (June 1 to 15)
9 am to 6 pm (September 16 to May 31)
7 days a week
Wild Horse
8 am to 9 pm (May 15 to September 30)
8 am to 5 pm (October 1 to May 14)
7 days a week
British Columbia
Cascade
8 am to midnight, 7 days a week
Nelway
8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week
Rykerts
8 am to midnight (1st Saturday in November to 2nd Saturday in March)
7 am to 11 pm (2nd Sunday in March to 1st Sunday in November)
7 days a week
Manitoba
Cartwright
8 am to 9 pm, 7 days a week
Coulter
8 am to 9 pm, 7 days a week
Crystal City
9 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week
Goodlands
9 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week
Gretna
8 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week
Lena
8 am to 9 pm, 7 days a week
Lyleton
9 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week
Piney
9 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week
Snowflake
9 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week
South Junction
8 am to midnight, 7 days a week
Tolstoi
8 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week
Windygates
9 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week
Winkler
8 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week
New Brunswick
Bloomfield
9 am to 5 pm (Monday to Saturday, *except holidays)
Fosterville
8 am to midnight (last Monday of May to the 1st Monday of September)
8 am to 6 pm (1st Monday of September to the last Monday of May)
7 days a week
Gillespie Portage
7 am to 11 pm, 7 days a week
Quebec
Chartierville
8 am to midnight, 7 days a week
Frelighsburg
24/7
Hemmingford
24/7
Highwater
24/7
Lacolle Route 221
24/7
Stanstead (Route 143)
24/7
Trout River
24/7
Saskatchewan
Carievale
8 am to 9 pm (2nd Sunday in March to 1st Saturday in November)
9 am to 10 pm (remainder of the year)
7 days a week
Climax
9 am to 6 pm (2nd Sunday in March to May 31)
8 am to 9 pm (June 1 to September 15)
9 am to 6 pm (September 16 to 1st Saturday in November)
10 am to 7 pm (1st Sunday in November to 2nd Saturday in March)
7 days a week
Coronach
8 am to 6 pm (2nd Sunday in March to May 31)
8 am to 9 pm (June 1 to September 15)
8 am to 6 pm (September 16 to 1st Saturday in November)
9 am to 7 pm (1st Sunday in November to 2nd Saturday in March)
7 days a week
Estevan Highway
8 am to 9 pm (2nd Sunday in March to 1st Saturday in November)
9 am to 10 pm (remainder of the year)
7 days a week
Monchy
9 am to 6 pm (2nd Sunday in March to May 31)
8 am to 9 pm (June 1 to September 15)
9 am to 6 pm (September 16 to 1st Saturday in November)
10 am to 7 pm (1st Sunday in November to 2nd Saturday in March)
7 days a week
Northgate
8 am to 9 pm (2nd Sunday in March to 1st Saturday in November)
9 am to 10 pm (remainder of the year)
7 days a week
Oungre
8 am to 9 pm (2nd Sunday in March to 1st Saturday in November)
9 am to 10 pm (remainder of the year)
7 days a week
Regway
24/7
West Poplar River
9 am to 6 pm (2nd Sunday in March to May 31)
8 am to 9 pm (June 1 to September 15)
9 am to 6 pm (September 16 to 1st Saturday in November)
10 am to 7pm (1st Sunday in November to 2nd Saturday in March)
7 days a week
AIRPORTS: WITH UPDATED HOURS
Alberta
Whetstone International Airport (Del Bonita)
Telephone Reporting
8 am to 9 pm (June 1 to September 15)
9 am to 6 pm (September 16 to May 31)
7 days a week
Manitoba
Pinecreek Border Airport (Piney)
9 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week
Saskatchewan
Scobey Border Station Airport (Coronach)
8 am to 6 pm (2nd Sunday in March to May 31)
8 am to 9 pm (June 1 to September 15)
8 am to 6 pm (September 16 to 1st Saturday in November)
9 am to 7 pm (1st Sunday in November to 2nd Saturday in March)
7 days a week
These times reflect local time zones.
Travellers are encouraged to:
- visit the CBSA Directory of CBSA Offices and Services for hours of services at all ports of entry
- take advantage of the various tools available to them to prepare for a smoother trip
- have their travel and identification documents ready to show the border services officer upon arrival; and
- check border wait times when travelling by land
Quotes
"Border communities across Canada rely on small crossings every day. The expansion of hours at ports of entry all along the Canada-US border will make it easier for local residents to do everything from getting goods to market to seeing friends and family. The dedicated employees of the Canada Border Services Agency are our country's front line, and I want to thank them for their partnership in extending hours at over 40 crossings."
- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety
Related links
- Visit Canada
- Travel and identification documents for entering Canada
- I Declare: A Guide for residents returning to Canada
- Video: CBSA Traveller Modernization
SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency
For further information: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945
Share this article