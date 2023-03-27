OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, announced that as of 12:01 am (ET), March 31, 2023, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reinstating pre-pandemic operational hours of service at 39 land and three air ports of entry (POE). This includes the seasonal re-opening of the Chief Mountain POE and the re-opening of the Bloomfield POE following infrastructure work.

This announcement will help facilitate travel across Canada at land and air ports of entry.

IMPACTED POEs BY PROVINCE

Alberta : 4 land POEs and 1 airport

: 4 land POEs and 1 airport British Columbia : 3 land POEs

: 3 land POEs Manitoba : 13 land POEs and 1 airport

: 13 land POEs and 1 airport New Brunswick : 3 land POEs

: 3 land POEs Quebec : 7 land POEs

: 7 land POEs Saskatchewan : 9 land POEs and 1 airport

LAND PORTS OF ENTRY: WITH UPDATED HOURS

Alberta

Carway

7 am to 11 pm 7 days a week

Chief Mountain

9 am to 6 pm (May 15 to May 31)

7 am to 10 pm (June 1 to Labour Day)

9 am to 6 pm (after Labour Day to September 30)

7 days a week

Closed (October 1 to May 14)

Del Bonita

8 am to 9 pm (June 1 to 15)

9 am to 6 pm (September 16 to May 31)

7 days a week

Wild Horse

8 am to 9 pm (May 15 to September 30)

8 am to 5 pm (October 1 to May 14)

7 days a week

British Columbia



Cascade

8 am to midnight, 7 days a week

Nelway

8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week

Rykerts

8 am to midnight (1st Saturday in November to 2nd Saturday in March)

7 am to 11 pm (2nd Sunday in March to 1st Sunday in November)

7 days a week

Manitoba

Cartwright

8 am to 9 pm, 7 days a week

Coulter

8 am to 9 pm, 7 days a week

Crystal City

9 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week

Goodlands

9 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week

Gretna

8 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week

Lena

8 am to 9 pm, 7 days a week

Lyleton

9 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week

Piney

9 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week

Snowflake

9 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week

South Junction

8 am to midnight, 7 days a week

Tolstoi

8 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week

Windygates

9 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week

Winkler

8 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week

New Brunswick

Bloomfield

9 am to 5 pm (Monday to Saturday, *except holidays)

Fosterville

8 am to midnight (last Monday of May to the 1st Monday of September)

8 am to 6 pm (1st Monday of September to the last Monday of May)

7 days a week

Gillespie Portage

7 am to 11 pm, 7 days a week

Quebec

Chartierville

8 am to midnight, 7 days a week

Frelighsburg

24/7

Hemmingford

24/7

Highwater

24/7

Lacolle Route 221

24/7

Stanstead (Route 143)

24/7

Trout River

24/7

Saskatchewan

Carievale

8 am to 9 pm (2nd Sunday in March to 1st Saturday in November)

9 am to 10 pm (remainder of the year)

7 days a week

Climax

9 am to 6 pm (2nd Sunday in March to May 31)

8 am to 9 pm (June 1 to September 15)

9 am to 6 pm (September 16 to 1st Saturday in November)

10 am to 7 pm (1st Sunday in November to 2nd Saturday in March)

7 days a week

Coronach

8 am to 6 pm (2nd Sunday in March to May 31)

8 am to 9 pm (June 1 to September 15)

8 am to 6 pm (September 16 to 1st Saturday in November)

9 am to 7 pm (1st Sunday in November to 2nd Saturday in March)

7 days a week

Estevan Highway

8 am to 9 pm (2nd Sunday in March to 1st Saturday in November)

9 am to 10 pm (remainder of the year)

7 days a week

Monchy

9 am to 6 pm (2nd Sunday in March to May 31)

8 am to 9 pm (June 1 to September 15)

9 am to 6 pm (September 16 to 1st Saturday in November)

10 am to 7 pm (1st Sunday in November to 2nd Saturday in March)

7 days a week

Northgate

8 am to 9 pm (2nd Sunday in March to 1st Saturday in November)

9 am to 10 pm (remainder of the year)

7 days a week

Oungre

8 am to 9 pm (2nd Sunday in March to 1st Saturday in November)

9 am to 10 pm (remainder of the year)

7 days a week

Regway

24/7

West Poplar River

9 am to 6 pm (2nd Sunday in March to May 31)

8 am to 9 pm (June 1 to September 15)

9 am to 6 pm (September 16 to 1st Saturday in November)

10 am to 7pm (1st Sunday in November to 2nd Saturday in March)

7 days a week

AIRPORTS: WITH UPDATED HOURS

Alberta

Whetstone International Airport (Del Bonita)

Telephone Reporting

8 am to 9 pm (June 1 to September 15)

9 am to 6 pm (September 16 to May 31)

7 days a week

Manitoba

Pinecreek Border Airport (Piney)

9 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week

Saskatchewan

Scobey Border Station Airport (Coronach)

8 am to 6 pm (2nd Sunday in March to May 31)

8 am to 9 pm (June 1 to September 15)

8 am to 6 pm (September 16 to 1st Saturday in November)

9 am to 7 pm (1st Sunday in November to 2nd Saturday in March)

7 days a week

These times reflect local time zones.

"Border communities across Canada rely on small crossings every day. The expansion of hours at ports of entry all along the Canada-US border will make it easier for local residents to do everything from getting goods to market to seeing friends and family. The dedicated employees of the Canada Border Services Agency are our country's front line, and I want to thank them for their partnership in extending hours at over 40 crossings."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

