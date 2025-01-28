The CBSA gives tips for a smoother border crossing during the Invictus Games

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) gives tips to travellers who will be crossing the border for the Invictus Games in British Columbia from February 8-16, 2025. The Invictus Games is an international competitive event that supports the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans through sport.

Every day, the CBSA works hard to protect Canadians, support the economy and ensure the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across the border. In 2024, we welcomed over 93 million travellers and intercepted over 930 guns and more than 52,900 kg of prohibited drugs, cannabis, narcotics, and chemicals.

The CBSA dedicates significant efforts to planning and preparing for peak periods, including long weekends, summer months and special events. We monitor traveller volumes and plan to minimize border wait times at land ports of entry and at international airports, without compromising safety and security.

Here are some tips to help you plan for your trip:

Travellers crossing the border by land are encouraged to cross during non-peak hours such as early mornings. Looking for a port of entry's hours of operation? Always best to check the official CBSA Directory of Offices and Services. If you are using a GPS application (such as Google Maps, Apple Maps or Waze) to direct you to a port of entry, consider checking different navigation options (such as fastest and shortest routes) to determine the preferred route of travel. In many instances, there are alternative ports of entry within close proximity.

You can make your customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours in advance of your arrival into at the , , , , , Québec City, , , , and international airports. Data shows that using this tool can reduce time at a kiosk or eGate by up to 50%. When travelling with children , it is recommended that the accompanying adult have a consent letter authorizing them to travel with the child if they share custody or are not the parent or legal guardian. Border services officers are always watching for missing children, and in the absence of the letter, officers may ask additional questions.

Consult the Automated Import Reference System (AIRS) on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website before bringing any food, plant, and animal products into . Travelling with medication? Make sure you understand your responsibilities.

Not sure? Ask a CBSA officer. The best thing you can do to save time is to be open and honest with the CBSA officer. If you are not sure about what to declare, don't hesitate to ask. Our officers are here to help and keep everyone safe.

For more information, visit the CBSA Website or call us at 1-800-461-9999.

