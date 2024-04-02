OTTAWA, ON, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) NEXUS program speeds up border crossings for frequent travellers from Canada and the United States. Since 2002, the bilateral trusted traveller program has supported communities and economic interests on both sides of the border by expediting the crossing of pre-screened travellers and allowing border officers to focus more attention on stopping illegal activities and criminals.

Work is underway to increase the NEXUS application fee from US$50 to US$120 effective October 1, 2024, subject to approval of regulatory amendments in the United States and Canada.

The current fee, set over 20 years ago, no longer covers the cost of the program. The new fee would reflect more accurately the cost of administrating the program and the investment required for future program improvements, including technology and infrastructure enhancements. This would work out to US$24 per year for the 5-year membership.

The proposed increase would help keep up with the high demand for the program and continue to improve NEXUS. Since April 2023, we have received over 510,000 applications and completed almost 10,000 interviews every 2 weeks.

Applicants are encouraged to book their interview as soon as possible. Appointments are always available on the Trusted Traveller Programs System. Many enrolment centres offer next-day availability for scheduling interviews, allowing applicants to book their appointments quickly.

In anticipation of an increase in demand between now and October, the CBSA and U.S. CBP remain ready to process applications and will continue to make interviews available.

Over the past year, the CBSA and U.S. CBP have:

Reduced the inventory of NEXUS interviews by 25% since July 2022 .

. Expanded hours of service at enrolment centres in both Canada and the U.S. to increase the availability of interview appointments.

and the U.S. to increase the availability of interview appointments. Introduced split interviews at land enrolment centres, offering additional interview options for applicants.

Reopened Canadian airport enrolment centres for two-step interviews.

Provided flexibility for applicants to complete the interview process, while encouraging them to complete their interviews as soon as possible.

Quick facts

Applicants who have submitted their application and paid the US$50 fee, but have not completed their enrolment interviews by October 1, 2024 , will not have to pay the proposed US$120 fee.

fee, but have not completed their enrolment interviews by , will not have to pay the proposed fee. The proposed fee aligns with the fee harmonization across other Trusted Traveller Programs administered by U.S. CBP.

The NEXUS program currently has over 1.8 million members, with the majority of members being Canadian.

NEXUS cards allow members to:

o use self-serve NEXUS kiosks or eGates when entering Canada at nine major international airports

at nine major international airports o use dedicated vehicle lanes at 20 designated land border crossings

o use U.S. Global Entry kiosks for entry into the U.S.

o receive expedited clearance through CATSA security screening lines at major and select mid-sized airports in Canada

o receive expedited clearance through the U.S. Transportation Security Administration Pre-Check lines at over 200 participating U.S. airports

o clear the border by boat using the Telephone Reporting Centre and pre-register your arrival at 426 designated sites.

Associated links

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: Please contact: Media Relations: Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected]