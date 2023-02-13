The Catch of the Day: Popeyes Premium Flounder Fish Sandwich is Back on Canadian Menus

The fan-favourite fish sandwich is returning to restaurants across the country for a limited time



TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Forget the season of love. February is the season of flounder, with the return of the Flounder Fish Sandwich at Popeyes restaurants nationwide. Back by popular demand, the premium fish offering will be available for a limited time in both a Classic and Spicy variety to - ahem - tackle every taste.

Popeyes Premium Flounder Fish Sandwich is Back on Canadian Menus (CNW Group/Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.)

"We take great pride in using only the highest quality ingredients in our restaurants, which is why our Flounder Fish Sandwich truly schools any other offering," says Robert Manuel, General Manager, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Canada. "Canadians are clearly hooked on this sandwich, so we're thrilled to have it back on the menu."

Introduced in 2020, the high-quality Flounder Fish Sandwich features a light and flakey flounder filet marinated in Louisiana herbs & spices, dusted in our southern crispy coating and fried up golden brown. The filet is served atop a warm, buttery toasted brioche bun with barrel cured pickles & Classic Tartar sauce or Spicy Spread.

The Flounder Fish Sandwich is now available at participating Popeyes locations across the country for a limited time. Catch it before it's gone. Visit popeyeschicken.ca for more information.

About Popeyes

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,300 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyeschicken.ca or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.

For further information: Eloise Gilbert, [email protected]