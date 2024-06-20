OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - As countries around the world race to seize the economic opportunities associated with the global energy transition, the Government of Canada is taking historic action to ensure that Canadian workers and industries win, with the creation of sustainable jobs across regions and sectors. That is why the Government of Canada is investing to ensure workers have the necessary skills and tools to seize this opportunity and build the industries of the future, today.

Today, Bill C-50, the Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act, received Royal Assent. This legislation will foster the creation of sustainable jobs, support industries and communities in every region across Canada, and help the workforce gain the necessary skills, training and tools to fill these new job opportunities. This is a historic step toward ensuring that Canadian workers are at the centre of Canada's Sustainable Jobs Actions Plans, as global investment flows toward low-carbon economic opportunities in Canadian industries.

The federal government will support and provide leadership on effective action focused on preparing the Canadian workforce for jobs of the future, while seizing the abundant economic opportunities before us today. The Act supports the government in advancing the 10 key measures under Canada's interim Sustainable Jobs Plan released in February 2023 and will ensure ongoing action to create sustainable jobs for generations to come.

The Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act:

Requires the development of Sustainable Jobs Action Plans, starting in 2025, to deliver concrete measures to advance these goals, while ensuring an inclusive approach is followed;

Establishes Canada's Sustainable Jobs Secretariat to ensure effective collaboration and policy coherence across federal entities;

Establishes the Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council so representatives of Indigenous organizations, labour, industry and other Canadians can engage with Canadians and provide government with advice;

Works in tandem with the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act (CNZEAA) to ensure further accountability and consideration of the labour implications of emissions targets when developing Action Plans; and

Canadian workers and industries are building Canada's long-term prosperity through their leadership in sectors from clean electricity to hydrogen, critical minerals, electric vehicle manufacturing, low-carbon building materials, and beyond. With the passage of the Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act, the Government of Canada firmly commits itself to support Canadian workers in seizing these historic opportunities today, while creating a more sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.

Quotes

"Canadian workers and industries are seizing economic opportunities as we build thriving low-carbon industries and more sustainable communities. Today, as the Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act becomes law, we are strengthening accountability while ensuring that workers have a seat at the table as Canada advances toward a prosperous net-zero future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Sustainability is a key part of our government's work to fight climate change. Royal Assent for the Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act is a great step in this journey. By equipping our workforce with programs like the Sustainable Jobs Training Fund, we are making sure that workers are ready for the jobs of today and tomorrow."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"There are so many new jobs and new opportunities in Canadian energy. Workers want in. And they want a say in their future. The Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act gives them seats at the table that they've long asked for."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Labour and Seniors

"Sustainable jobs are a key piece to a strong, resilient, low-carbon economy that works for everyone. Together, the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act and the Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act will ensure that the federal government's job creation and skills training efforts align with Canada's emissions targets and efforts to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 — and that workers and communities have the support they need to build a strong, low-carbon economy. In doing so, we must ensure that everyone has a real and fair chance to succeed."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"An historic moment for workers in this country to finally see their national government adopt an approach that recognizes the disruptive nature of major economic transitions on them and their community. The Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act is not only about mitigating the negative effects of transitioning to net zero, and a sustainable economy for affected workers and communities, but also ensuring they can capitalize on the opportunities it presents."

Senator Hassan Yussuff

Senate of Canada

"The Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act sets a goal of protecting and creating good, unionized net-zero aligned jobs, which will support workers, their families and their communities and ensures that workers are at the table building the plan. We applaud this legislation, which was passed because of the agreement between the government and NDP. For government to meet the ambition in the Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act, they need to invest in workers and in protecting and creating sustainable jobs."

Bea Bruske

President, Canadian Labour Congress

"Bill C-50 addresses many of our union's key recommendations by defining a sustainable job as including trade union representation as well as a collective agreement, and includes fair income, job security, social protection, and social dialogue."

Lana Payne

National President, Unifor

"Our members are concerned that the transition away from the carbon economy could mean they may have difficulty finding work. What this legislation does is put workers voices at the decision-making table as we navigate the transition to a cleaner, greener economy. Our members are already at work building that clean economy, from EV battery plants to wind, solar, hydroelectric and nuclear — we're already building it green. This legislation will help ensure that no skilled trades worker is left behind."

Sean Strickland

Executive Director, Canadian Building Trades Union

"With the adoption of the Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act, Canada is making meaningful progress in preparing for the global economic transformation already underway. This legislation will ensure proactive planning for what is to come and that Canadian workers and communities have a seat at the decision-making table as our economy grows and diversifies. Today's announcement must be followed up with swift and effective implementation — but for now let us celebrate this hard-fought win for labour unions, environmental groups and youth!"

Caroline Brouillette

Executive Director, Climate Action Network Canada

Quick Facts

Canada's interim Sustainable Jobs Plan is backed by significant federal investments, including through: The Sustainable Jobs Training Fund (SJTF), which is investing over $99 million to help workers upgrade their skills and gain new skills for jobs in the low-carbon economy. Historic Clean Economy Investment Tax Credits (ITCs) in areas including in clean technology, electricity, carbon management, hydrogen, and beyond. The full value of f these credits is only accessible to those that meet certain labour requirements, including to pay workers prevailing wages and create apprenticeship opportunities. The ITCs are helping to spur the creation of good-paying, sustainable jobs across regions and sectors.

interim Sustainable Jobs Plan is backed by significant federal investments, including through: Around the world, Canadian leadership in sustainable job creation is being recognized: Canada's leadership in advancing sustainable jobs for workers was recognized in the 2024 Ministerial Communique of the International Energy Agency, following Minister Wilkinson's high-level dialogue on people-centered transitions. The Royal Bank of Canada estimates that building a net-zero-emissions economy could create up to 400,000 new jobs in Canada by the end of this decade alone. The World Energy Employment 2023 report states that rising demand for skilled labour will be one of the primary challenges the energy sector faces in the coming decade. According to the report, the clean energy workforce is now larger than the fossil fuel workforce worldwide.



