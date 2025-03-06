OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Catherine Cobden, President and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA), released the following statement after the announcement of a pause of the 25% tariffs under the US Administration's International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) until April 2:

"The CSPA is cautiously relieved to hear the announcement of a one month pause on the 25% tariffs until April 2. However, a pause does not mean the end of deeply concerning tariffs from the United States.

"This reprieve is an opportunity to prepare Canada for the likelihood of future tariffs imposed by our largest trading partner, particularly focused on Canada's most at-risk sectors.

"Canada's steel producers stare down a 25% tariff from the U.S. on steel and aluminum imports to take effect next week, along with the return of the IEEPA tariffs on April 2.

"To that end, we are seeking urgent action from all governments in Canada to mitigate the devastating impacts of real market loss in the United States.

"We need to recapture Canada's own domestic market while continuing to look for longer term solutions with the United States. Our sector has shared proposals with government that will support our industry, our jobs and our long-term economic relationship with the United States, and we are looking for meaningful action without delay."

About the Canadian Steel Producers Association

The Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) is the national voice of all primary steel producers and some of the country's largest steel consumers. Our 17 members supply the essential materials to key sectors such as automotive, energy, construction, and transportation—driving jobs and economic growth across North America. The CSPA advocates for a competitive and sustainable business environment that strengthens the steel sector and its supply chains.

