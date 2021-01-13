Mark Bernhardt, APR Dynacare Brampton, Ont. CPRS Toronto Andrea Chrysanthou, APR Global Public Affairs Toronto, Ont. CPRS Toronto Lawrence Esso, ARP Kelart Communications

Town of Mount Royal, Que.

Société québécoise des

professionnels en relations

publiques (SQPRP) Erin Girouard, APR Victoria General Hospital

Foundation Winnipeg, Man. CPRS Manitoba Shelby Kailey, MA, APR

Halton Regional Police Service

Burlington, Ont. CPRS Hamilton Geneviève Laforest, PRP, ARP A plus Transition Montréal, Que. Société québécoise des

professionnels en relations

publiques (SQPRP) Ann Lamanes, APR Joseph Brant Hospital Burlington, Ont. CPRS Hamilton Laura Mousseau, APR

City of Guelph

Guelph, Ont. CPRS Hamilton Émilie Novales, ARP HEC Montréal Montréal, Que. Société québécoise des

professionnels en relations

publiques (SQPRP) Stephen Piazza, APR Canadian Cancer Society Toronto, Ont. CPRS Toronto Vanessa Roland, ARP Société québécoise du cannabis

(SQDC) Montréal, Que. Société québécoise des

professionnels en relations

publiques (SQPRP) Nicole Sendey, APR

Coulson Group of Companies

Port Alberni, B.C. CPRS Vancouver Island

"Congratulations are due to these candidates for having successfully completed the Society's year-long accreditation process, especially in light of the challenges presented by the global pandemic," said Margaret Pearcy, APR LM, presiding officer, CPRS National Council on Accreditation. "To earn the highly valued, globally respected APR designation, each has demonstrated a high degree of strategic acumen and a strong commitment to practice ethically and according to the CPRS Code of Professional Standards."

First granted in 1969 as a measurement of competence and personal achievement in the field of public relations, the APR designation is now an internationally recognized symbol of excellence in the industry. To achieve accredited status, candidates undergo rigorous evaluation of their skills, experience and the strategic thinking necessary to practice public relations at the highest level. They must also demonstrate thorough understanding of the ethical practice of public relations and adhere to the CPRS Code of Professional Standards.



This year's 12 new APRs will be recognized by their peers on the first day of Cultivate 2021, the CPRS National Conference to take place in Whistler, B.C., from September 12-14, 2021.

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 13 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.



For further information: Dan LaBelle, Manager, Marketing and Communications, Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS), [email protected], 416 239 7034 ext. 246