The Canadian Public Relations Society announces 12 new Accredited Members

Canadian Public Relations Society

Jan 13, 2021, 08:00 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) has granted accredited status to 12 of its members, following their successful completion of the Society's 2019-20 accreditation program.

CPRS National congratulates the following members for earning their APR (Accredited in Public Relations):

Mark Bernhardt, APR

Dynacare

Brampton, Ont.

CPRS Toronto

Andrea Chrysanthou, APR

Global Public Affairs

Toronto, Ont.

CPRS Toronto

 

Lawrence Esso, ARP

Kelart Communications
Town of Mount Royal, Que.
Société québécoise des
professionnels en relations
publiques (SQPRP)

Erin Girouard, APR

Victoria General Hospital
Foundation

Winnipeg, Man.

CPRS Manitoba

 

Shelby Kailey, MA, APR 
Halton Regional Police Service
Burlington, Ont.

CPRS Hamilton

Geneviève Laforest, PRP, ARP

A plus Transition

Montréal, Que.

Société québécoise des
professionnels en relations
publiques (SQPRP)

Ann Lamanes, APR

Joseph Brant Hospital

Burlington, Ont.

CPRS Hamilton

Laura Mousseau, APR 
City of Guelph
Guelph, Ont.

CPRS Hamilton

Émilie Novales, ARP

HEC Montréal

Montréal, Que.

Société québécoise des
professionnels en relations
publiques (SQPRP)

Stephen Piazza, APR

Canadian Cancer Society

Toronto, Ont.

CPRS Toronto

Vanessa Roland, ARP

Société québécoise du cannabis
(SQDC)

Montréal, Que.

Société québécoise des
professionnels en relations
publiques (SQPRP)

Nicole Sendey, APR 
Coulson Group of Companies
Port Alberni, B.C.

CPRS Vancouver Island

"Congratulations are due to these  candidates for having successfully completed the Society's year-long accreditation process, especially in light of the challenges presented by the global pandemic," said Margaret Pearcy, APR LM, presiding officer, CPRS National Council on Accreditation. "To earn the highly valued, globally respected APR designation, each has demonstrated a high degree of strategic acumen and a strong commitment to practice ethically and according to the CPRS Code of Professional Standards."

First granted in 1969 as a measurement of competence and personal achievement in the field of public relations, the APR designation is now an internationally recognized symbol of excellence in the industry. To achieve accredited status, candidates undergo rigorous evaluation of their skills, experience and the strategic thinking necessary to practice public relations at the highest level. They must also demonstrate thorough understanding of the ethical practice of public relations and adhere to the CPRS Code of Professional Standards.

This year's 12 new APRs will be recognized by their peers on the first day of Cultivate 2021, the CPRS National Conference to take place in Whistler, B.C., from September 12-14, 2021.

About CPRS
Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 13 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

