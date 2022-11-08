Funding will support the first active comparator, multicentre, randomized trial to evaluate optimal first-line treatment strategy for Ileal Crohn's disease

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Inflammatory Bowel Disease Research Consortium (CIRC) awards the inaugural $1 million PIONEER Grant from Takeda Canada Inc. (Takeda), in support of high-quality, impactful Canadian clinical research to improve patient outcomes and quality of life for people living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The grant awardee will also receive assistance from Alimentiv, a world-class research organization with deep expertise in conducting clinical trials in IBD, through expertise, research execution and in-kind support.

With the support of Crohn's and Colitis Canada, CIRC was established in 2017 to attract and facilitate clinical studies in Canada by creating a collaborative network of clinician scientists and offering research support.

This year's recipient is Dr. Christopher Ma, the lead investigator for PATHFINDER: A Pragmatic, Active Comparator, Parallel-Group, Randomized Trial to Evaluate the Optimal First-Line Treatment Strategy for Moderate-to-Severely Active Ileal Crohn's disease.

IBD causes chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract which impacts food digestion, nutrition absorption and waste elimination for those affected.i The main forms are Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC). More than 300,000 Canadians live with this disease for which there is currently no cure.ii

Most patients with CD have inflammation in the last portion of the small bowel, called the ileum. Ileal CD increases the risk for bowel damage so choosing the right medical treatment is critical for preventing complications like hospitalization and surgery.

Dr. Ma, along with his colleagues Dr. Remo Panaccione, Dr. Vipul Jairath, Dr. Talat Bessissow, Dr. Cathy Lu, Dr. GY Zou, and Dr. Susan Elliott, will conduct the first randomized, multicentre pragmatic trial that directly compares which of the three classes of biologics (anti-TNF, anti-integrin, and anti-IL-12/23) is optimal for achieving bowel healing (endoscopic remission) at one year.

Quotes:

"This is the first clinical trial to investigate which class of biologics is the optimal first-line treatment for patients with high-risk ileal Crohn's disease," said Dr. Christopher Ma, an early career investigator and academic gastroenterologist at the Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary. "We hope that the results from PATHFINDER will provide doctors with evidence-based treatment decisions to ensure better outcomes and quality of life for patients."

"The PIONEER Grant is a notable example of how we can develop high-quality, scientific research in IBD through collaboration and partnerships," said Dr. Neeraj Narula, President, CIRC. "The PATHFINDER research project has the opportunity to provide practice-changing evidence to optimize patient outcomes led by Canadian investigators."

"At Takeda, we are committed to advancing scientific research in the area of IBD and are proud to establish the CIRC PIONEER Grant to support Canadian researchers in their pursuit of life-changing innovations," said Rute Fernandes, General Manager, Takeda Canada. "We congratulate Dr. Ma and his team for identifying this unique clinical need that could have a significant impact on patients living with ileal Crohn's disease."

