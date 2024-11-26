Locked Out: Public washrooms and private struggles highlight critical access needs in Crohn's and colitis community

GoHere® app helps you find nearby, available washrooms

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - A "Locked Out" event to raise awareness of Crohn's and colitis will take place outside Union Station on November 26 with an attention-grabbing visual.

A symbolic installation of an "out-of-order" portable toilet will be the powerful visual statement representing the need experienced by people who rely on quick access to available washrooms but often cannot find one. It will take place on Front Street just east of the Fairmont Royal York, across the street from Toronto's Union Station, on November 26 from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

The attention-grabbing visual of the Locked Out event (CNW Group/Crohn's and Colitis Canada)

November is Crohn's and Colitis Awareness Month and Crohn's and Colitis Canada will use Locked Out to raise awareness of the challenges faced by those living with these diseases and how the GoHere® app helps find available washrooms.

The urgency to locate a washroom when out in public can be a daily reality for the more than 322,000 Canadians living with Crohn's or colitis. For some, the need may be up to 20 times a day. Some choose to stay at home rather than leave due to the fear of not finding a washroom in time.

GoHere® App

Crohn's and Colitis Canada encourages Canadians to download the free GoHere® app that helps you quickly locate available washrooms. It connects users to 3,600 publicly available washrooms across Canada and has been downloaded 46,000 times. Find out more at gohereapp.ca.

Leana Al-Ugaily, a nursing student at York University diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2015 at age 10 shares: "I moved to Toronto for university in fall 2022. I have the GoHere® app and used it when I first arrived and still do when I'm in an unfamiliar part of town. It helps me avoid issues and plan my day with more confidence because I can see at my fingertips where available washrooms are."

Download the GoHere® app to

Find nearby washrooms or locate washrooms along a planned route.

View washroom details, including open/closed hours, accessibility features, and contact information.

Organizations interested in having a washroom listed on GoHere® should contact [email protected].

About Crohn's and colitis

Crohn's and colitis are lifelong diseases that cause inflammation of the digestive tract, often leading to debilitating symptoms such as severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, and fatigue. These diseases can strike at any age, but are usually diagnosed between the ages of 16-35. Every 48 minutes, another person in Canada is diagnosed.

50 Years of Discovery, Impact and Hope

"Our first 50 years have seen research efforts, community programs and advocacy that have had an impact in finding cures and improving the quality of life for those living with Crohn's or colitis," said Lori Radke, President and CEO, Crohn's and Colitis Canada.

In 2024, Crohn's and Colitis Canada celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of research, advocacy, and community support. It has invested $150 million in research, including $22 million in the Genetic, Environmental, and Microbiome (GEM) Project, one of the largest studies in the world focused on finding the causes of Crohn's disease.

Our relentless journey continues to cure Crohn's and colitis and improve the quality of life of everyone affected by these diseases. Follow us at crohnsandcolitis.ca, @getgutsycanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and at Crohn's and Colitis Canada on YouTube and LinkedIn.

We thank Chantler's Environmental Services for donating the use of a portable toilet for this activity.

