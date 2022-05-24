DARTMOUTH, NS, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Another above-average hurricane season is expected this year according to the Canadian Hurricane Centre of Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). With this in mind, ECCC meteorologists are encouraging Canadians to get prepared for the season, which officially runs from June 1 to November 30, when the waters of the Atlantic Ocean are warm enough to produce tropical cyclones.

This morning, the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season outlook, which predicts above-normal hurricane activity in the North Atlantic Ocean this year. The NOAA predicts 14-21 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes. The outlook is a general guide to the expected overall activity during the upcoming hurricane season. Shortly after the NOAA released its outlook, the Canadian Hurricane Centre put it into context for Canadians so they have an idea of what to expect this hurricane season and how to prepare accordingly.

On average, the Canadian Hurricane Centre responds to three or four tropical cyclone events each year, with one or two of those affecting Canadian soil, and another two or three threatening offshore waters, regardless of the number of storms forecast for the entire Atlantic basin. Typically, hurricanes are of greater concern in Canadian waters later in the season; however, the Canadian Hurricane Centre monitors the Atlantic Ocean year‑round for any tropical or tropical‑like cyclones that could impact Canada or its waters.

During hurricane season and all year-round, ECCC's meteorologists and scientists work around the clock to provide accurate forecasts to help citizens and weather-sensitive businesses and industry to be prepared when a storm is on its way. The Canadian Hurricane Centre is encouraging Canadians to be weather aware this hurricane season by following the Centre's hurricane bulletins online or through local media, and to prepare early by assembling emergency kits and readying their homes and properties.

For additional tips on how to get ready for the upcoming hurricane season, Canadians are encouraged to visit the Get Prepared website.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre works closely with the NOAA and other international partners to ensure Canadians can access the most up-to-date weather information throughout the 2022 hurricane season.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's state-of-the-art weather forecasting systems give Canadians notice of approaching tropical storms or hurricanes days in advance.

Canadian Hurricane Centre meteorologists focus their attention on the storms that have the potential to affect Canada or its waters. They track a storm's path, predict its intensity, and issue warnings.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists and the Canadian Hurricane Centre work directly with emergency management officials. Together, they strive to lessen the impacts of tropical cyclones and hurricanes.

This year marks the thirty-fifth anniversary of the Canadian Hurricane Centre. Created to provide a Canada -focused source of accurate and timely hurricane information, the Centre has issued over 2,500 tropical-cyclone information bulletins for over 125 storms, providing critical weather information to weather-sensitive businesses and the general public.

Visit Environment and Climate Change Canada's weather website or its weather app, WeatherCAN (available for Android and iOS devices), for updated forecasts and warnings.

