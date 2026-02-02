TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians value a safe and healthy environment. Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers work across the country to uphold the laws that safeguard natural resources, promote sustainable development, and protect ecosystems and communities.

On January 13, 2026, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Estee Lauder Cosmetics Ltd. was fined $750,000 after pleading guilty to two counts of violating the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (the Act). These two offences were related to the failure to inform the government regarding a significant new activity and the failure to comply with a compliance order. In addition to the fine, the company was ordered by the Court to notify its shareholders about this conviction. The fine will be directed to the Government of Canada's Environmental Damages Fund.

In May 2023, as part of a routine inspection, Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers discovered the company was selling some eyeliner products that had Perfluorononyl Dimethicone listed as an ingredient. Perfluorononyl Dimethicone is a per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS), sometimes referred to as "forever chemicals".

The importation, sale, and distribution of cosmetic products that have Perfluorononyl Dimethicone as an ingredient are considered a "significant new activity" under the Act. This means the company was required to notify the government before the activity occurred. This important requirement allows the government to assess potential health or environmental risks in advance. In this case, by not respecting the requirement to notify, the company violated subsection 81(4) of the Act.

On June 8, 2023, officers issued an environmental protection compliance order to the company regarding the "significant new activity". The order outlined steps the company was to take to become compliant with the "significant new activity" requirements of the Act. Ultimately, the company did not comply with the order, resulting in a violation of subsection 238(1) of the Act.

As a result of this conviction, the company's name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry. The Registry contains information on convictions of corporations registered for offences committed under certain federal environmental laws.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has created a free subscription service to help Canadians stay current with what the Government of Canada is doing to protect the natural environment.

Quick facts

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a class of more than 15,000 human-made substances that are sometimes referred to as "forever chemicals", as they do not break down easily and remain in the environment for long periods of time.

The cosmetic ingredient Perfluorononyl Dimethicone is a per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS). It is a silicone polymer sometimes used in cosmetic products to increase the hold, durability, spreadability, and water or oil resistance of cosmetics applied to the skin.

Environment and Climate Change Canada works with Health Canada to ensure that all cosmetics sold in Canada are safe for the environment and human health and meet the requirements of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 ; the Food and Drugs Act ; and the Cosmetic Regulations .

; the ; and the . Created in 1995, the Environmental Damages Fund is a Government of Canada program administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The Fund directs monies received from fines, penalties, court orders, and voluntary payments to projects that will repair environmental damage or benefit the environment. The Fund aims to invest in areas where environmental damage has occurred.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's LinkedIn page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Instagram page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]