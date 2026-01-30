GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - "Today, the Court of Appeal overruled the Federal Court decision declaring the 2021 Order adding 'plastic manufactured items' to Schedule 1 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 invalid and unlawful. This means that Canada's Single-use Plastics Prohibition Regulations remain in force.

"This decision supports the findings of the Science Assessment of Plastic Pollution that plastic pollution poses a threat of harm to Canada's environment and gives the Government of Canada important tools to take informed action on plastic pollution. We will work closely with provinces, territories, Indigenous leaders, civil society and industry to create long-lasting solutions.

"Canadians are concerned about the health and environmental impacts of plastics, and they expect governments to take action to address plastic pollution.

"Improving how plastics are made, used and managed is important to prevent plastic pollution and waste; build strong economies and supply chains that provide made-in-Canada solutions to environmental and market challenges; create jobs; spur innovation; and drive investment by governments and businesses in Canada.

"The Government of Canada is committed to addressing plastic pollution, protecting Canadians' health and the environment, and promoting a clean and sustainable economy."

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]