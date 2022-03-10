The Canadian Horticultural Council celebrates 100 years, rebrands to Fruit and Vegetable Growers of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - On the day of the Canadian Horticultural Council's 100th annual general meeting, the organization is pleased to announce it has changed its name to the Fruit and Vegetable Growers of Canada (FVGC).

The new name and logo were unveiled at the AGM with a video presentation that can be viewed here.

"As we celebrate our centennial and look forward to the next 100 years, we thought this was the perfect occasion to update our name and logo to better identify who we represent and speak for," said Jan VanderHout, President of FVGC and a third-generation cucumber grower near Hamilton, ON.

FVGC is an Ottawa-based voluntary, not-for-profit, national association that represents fruit and vegetable growers across Canada involved in the production of over 120 different types of crops on over 14,237 farms, with farm cash receipts of over $5 billion annually.

Since 1922, the organization has advocated on important issues that impact Canada's fruit and vegetable sector, while promoting healthy, safe, and sustainable food, and ensuring the continued success and growth of our industry.

"We consider this an opportunity to reintroduce ourselves to our members, as well as key stakeholders and decision makers in Ottawa," added FVGC's Executive Director Rebecca Lee.



"While we have made some exciting changes, one thing that will not change is our tireless commitment to empowering growth and innovation within the fruit and vegetable sector."

The rebrand is part of a year-long commemoration of FVGC's centennial anniversary that will culminate with a major celebration at the 2023 AGM in Vancouver, B.C.

