OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Fruit and Vegetable Growers of Canada (FVGC) today congratulated Prime Minister Mark Carney on the swearing in of his new cabinet and urged quick action on food security.

"The government takes office in unsettled times, with urgent challenges and exciting opportunities to address, including growing Canada's food security," said FVGC Executive Director Massimo Bergamini.

The Liberal election platform recognized the importance of food security and pledged to support Canadian agriculture—including specific commitments to the horticulture sector.

"With trade uncertainty on the rise and growers facing challenges from extreme weather to labour shortages, Canada must act decisively to protect its food supply," said Bergamini. "The best way to safeguard food security for Canadians is to ensure Canadian growers have the tools they need to stay competitive—at home and abroad."

"Fresh, quality and nutritious fruit and vegetables don't grow themselves – policies that support growers are as important as soil, water and sun," said Bergamini. "The federal government must act quickly to deliver modern business risk management and mitigation programs, predictable access to labour, effective and safe crop protection tools, investment in greenhouse agriculture, and trade policy that reflects the realities of a perishable, seasonal sector."

"With one in five households struggling with food security and visits to food banks at an all-time high, the government's election commitment to making food security a priority in this new Parliament, is one Canada's fruit and vegetable growers can get behind. We stand ready to work with agriculture minister MacDonald and all parliamentarians on this shared priority."

Explore FVGC's policy priorities and how it plans to work with government: https://fvgc.ca/fvgcs-policy-priorities/

The Fruit and Vegetable Growers of Canada (FVGC) represents growers across the country involved in the production of over 120 different types of crops on over 14,000 farms, with a farm gate value of $7.4 billion in 2023. FVGC is an Ottawa-based voluntary, not-for-profit, national association, and, since 1922, has advocated on important issues that impact Canada's fresh produce sector, promoting healthy, safe, and sustainable food, ensuring the continued success and growth of the industry.

SOURCE Fruit and Vegetable Growers of Canada

For further information, please contact: Ashley Peyrard, Communications Manager, Fruit and Vegetable Growers of Canada, [email protected], cell: 613-621-2195