Statement from Massimo Bergamini, Executive Director, Fruit and Vegetable Growers of Canada (FVGC)

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - "Today's Speech from the Throne sends an encouraging signal to Canada's fruit and vegetable growers and Canada's agricultural sector as a whole.

The recognition of the central role of agriculture in defining Canada's identity and the need to protect it at a time of unprecedented shocks is welcome.

Fruit and Vegetable Growers of Canada (FVGC) is pleased to see the role of those who provide Canadians with access to fresh, healthy, and quality food recognized, and we look forward to working with the Government and all Members of Parliament to translate this recognition into policies that support growers and safeguard the future of our sector."

More information on FVGC's policy recommendations can be found on our website: https://fvgc.ca/fvgcs-policy-priorities/

The Fruit and Vegetable Growers of Canada (FVGC) represents growers across the country involved in the production of over 120 different types of crops on over 14,000 farms, with a farm gate value of approximately $8 billion. FVGC is an Ottawa-based voluntary, not-for-profit, national association, and, since 1922, has advocated on important issues that impact Canada's fresh produce sector, promoting healthy, safe, and sustainable food, ensuring the continued success and growth of the industry.

