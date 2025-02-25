TD is a Founding Funder of the Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning's programming.

Over the next two years, this grant from TD will help facilitate access to educational opportunities, pro-bono services, and online resources for Canadians who disproportionately experience financial hardship.

With TD support, the Foundation will help Canadians gain the knowledge and confidence they need to create paths to financial resilience.

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning is excited to announce TD as a Founding Funder of its programming, which is aimed at supporting widespread access to financial planning. Funded by TD, through its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, the Foundation will offer financial educational opportunities, pro-bono financial planning services, and online resources to Canadians who need support most.

The need for financial planning has never been greater. The Foundation, bolstered by TD funding, will focus on reaching Canadians who disproportionately experience financial hardship, including newcomers to Canada, low-income earners, youth, Indigenous Peoples, seniors, and people with disabilities. Its efforts will equip individuals and families with the knowledge they need to create paths to financial resilience.

At the heart of the Foundation is the belief that building financial resilience requires more than traditional financial literacy. That's why, backed by the TD donation, the Foundation works with community partners and financial planners from across the country to deliver accessible, culturally relevant seminars and webinars, and connect eligible Canadians with dedicated financial planning sessions on a pro-bono basis.

"We're thrilled to receive support from an organization that truly understands the life-changing impact that financial planning can have, especially among historically underserved communities," says Carolyn Fallis, CFP®, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning. "With support from TD, the Foundation is working to empower Canadians to build more financially resilient futures—and live their lives with greater financial confidence."

"At TD, we believe that access to financial education and advice is essential to help individuals and families build and protect their financial well-being," says Franceen Bernstein, Vice President, Financial Planning Distribution at TD Wealth. "That's why, through our corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, we're proud to be a Founding Funder of the Foundation which is focused on helping to empower more Canadians with the knowledge and tools that can help them to achieve financial confidence and resilience."

The Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning was launched in 2024 by its Founding Members, FP Canada™ and the Institute of Financial Planning. The independent registered charity is grateful for the support of all funders, including its Founding Partner, RBC Foundation.

About the Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning

The Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning™ is an independent registered charity dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians by supporting widespread access to the benefits of financial planning. By collaborating with our partners and volunteer financial planner professionals, we help ensure that those who need it most have improved access to financial planning advice and the knowledge and skills to feel financially secure.

