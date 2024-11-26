The Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning™ will provide educational opportunities, pro bono financial planning services, and online resources to help vulnerable Canadians achieve financial resilience

Carolyn Fallis, CFP®, to lead the Foundation in its mission as Board Chair

RBC Foundation named Founding Partner

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - FP Canada and the Institute of Financial Planning are proud to announce the joint launch of the Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning, an independent registered charity dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians by supporting widespread access to financial planning.

The Foundation's mission is to equip Canadians with the knowledge and confidence they need to create their own paths to financial resilience. Its focus will be on financially vulnerable groups, including low-income earners, youth, Indigenous Peoples, newcomers to Canada, seniors, and people with disabilities.

The Foundation will achieve this mission with the help of volunteer financial planners, through a variety of programs:

Free financial planning seminars and webinars in cooperation with community-based organizations

A pro bono program that will connect eligible Canadians with professional financial planners

Online tools and resources

"Many Canadians are struggling financially and are unsure where to turn for help," says Carolyn Fallis, CFP®, Chair, Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning. "We know that financial planning can play a significant role in helping Canadians achieve financial resilience. The Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning will help break down the barriers that prevent people from accessing the professional advice they need."

Helping those who need it most

"The Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning will play a critical role in making financial planning accessible to all Canadians. This is a goal we're deeply committed to at FP Canada as part of our IMAGINE 2030 vision of financial wellness for all Canadians," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada, and Treasurer on the Foundation's Board of Directors. "Everyone deserves the opportunity to take control of their finances and build a more secure future, and the Foundation will help make that possible."

The Foundation is committed to delivering its programs on a national scale. By collaborating with community partners and professional financial planners across Canada, the Foundation will ensure that its programs are not only accessible but also culturally relevant and tailored to the unique needs of diverse communities.

"Financial planning is a powerful tool that can empower Canadians to build financial resilience and confidently navigate the complex financial world," said Chantal Lamoureux, President and CEO of the Institute of Financial Planning, and Foundation Board Member. "Thanks to the Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning, those benefits will become accessible to more Canadians – and particularly those who need it most."

Expanding impact through generous support

In addition to support from FP Canada and the Institute of Financial Planning, which are the Foundation's Founding Members, the Foundation is honored to announce RBC Foundation as a Founding Partner. RBC Foundation's generous support will be instrumental in enabling the Foundation to expand its reach and impact.

"RBC and RBC Foundation are committed to driving more equitable opportunities for prosperity in our communities. This includes collaborating with organizations to help Canadians live secure and resilient lives and support them with equitable opportunity to build financial well-being," says Andrea Barrack, SVP, Sustainability & Impact, RBC and Executive Director, RBC Foundation. "RBC Foundation is proud to support the Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning, which aims to help reduce barriers for those in our communities who are most financially vulnerable."

The Foundation is continuing to seek additional support to help bring its vision to life, and expects to begin rolling out programs in 2025.

Announcing the inaugural Board of Directors

Leading the Foundation in its mission is a volunteer Board of Directors whose diverse experience and expertise will guide the organization's strategic direction:

Chair: Carolyn Fallis, CFP®, CPA, CA, FP Canada™ Fellow

Treasurer: Tashia Batstone, MBA, FCPA, FCA, ICD.D

Shawn Brayman, FP Canada™ Fellow

Jennifer Curpen, CFP®

Caroline Dabu, FEA, GCB.D

Nola Joorisity , FCPA, FCA, CMA, C.Dir

, FCPA, FCA, CMA, C.Dir Annick Kwetcheu Gamo, MBA, M.SC

Chantal Lamoureux , LL. B., FCHRP, ICD.D

, LL. B., FCHRP, ICD.D Doretta Thompson , CAPA

, CAPA Sylvain B. Tremblay , F.Pl.

About the Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning

The Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning is an independent registered charity dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians by supporting widespread access to the benefits of financial planning. Our work impacts all Canadians, no matter their financial circumstances. By collaborating with our partners and volunteer financial planner professionals, we help ensure that those who need it most have improved access to financial planning advice and the knowledge and skills to feel financially secure. For more information or to make a donation, visit canadianfoundationforfinancialplanning.ca.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. For more information, visit fpcanada.ca.

About the Institute of Financial Planning

As a leader in developing and promoting personal financial planning, the Institute of Financial Planning's mission is to ensure that today's and tomorrow's financial services professionals have the knowledge, the know-how and the social skills required to contribute to the financial well-being of people, families, and communities. The Institute of Financial Planning, previously known as the Institut québécois de planification financière, updated its brand identity in 2023, in keeping with its new mission and vision. For more information, visit Institutpf.org.

