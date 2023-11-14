Money and You: Seniors Edition helps empower older Canadians with financial knowledge and confidence

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE) and IG Wealth Management (IG) today launched Money and You: Seniors Edition, a free digital national resource designed to enhance financial literacy and confidence among Canada's seniors.

The announcement was made at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg to coincide with Financial Literacy Month in Canada. Seniors from the Winnipeg region joined representatives from the Manitoba Securities Commission, Indigenous organizations, CFEE and IG.

Money and You: Seniors Edition was developed based on IG's extensive experience working with clients who are approaching or are in retirement and CFEE's direct engagement over the years with seniors at hundreds of workshops. The resource, available in English and French, can be read, downloaded, or printed.

In June, CFEE and IG conducted a soft launch of the program in Ottawa to get feedback and suggestions from seniors in the region about the website and its supporting workshops. This national launch incorporates the feedback received from older adults from over 100 workshops, close to 5,000 site users and approximately 50,000 site visits.

This iteration of the resource, organized in a series of easy-to-follow modules, deals with a variety of personal finance topics tailored to seniors, including but not limited to government pension sources, budgeting and borrowing money, retirement income planning, travel, death of a spouse or parent and planning for cognitive impairment.

It is a companion to CFEE and IG's highly successful and award-winning program, Money and Youth: A Guide to Financial Literacy. More than 750,000 copies of Money and Youth have been distributed to homes and schools across Canada over the last 25 years. Further, the resource has been incorporated into high school financial literacy curriculums in multiple provinces.

"This new program could not come at a better time. Financial literacy is crucial in today's world. I'd like to congratulate CFEE for extending their program to help seniors in our province and across the country," said Minister of Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care, Uzoma Asagwara. "Our government knows that you can't have stable financial well being without having proper healthcare. That's why we are committed to strengthening the health care system by implementing a senior's advocate, bringing in stronger rent controls and making sure that Manitoba seniors have quality care in their own communities."

"The 'Money and You: Senior's Edition' guide is expertly laid out and written, making it very easy to consume necessary financial information as you plan out your retirement goals and beyond," said Dave Cheop, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Manitoba Financial Services Agency. "From seeking out trusted sources, budgeting, estate planning and putting your money to work as your lifestyle changes, I'm confident this guide will help alleviate a lot of the stress that normally accompanies this type of planning."

"When it comes to financial literacy, seniors are too often overlooked and underserved. That's why we partnered with CFEE to launch a free, digital resource tailormade to the financial needs and unique challenges of older Canadians. I'm so proud of the work we're doing together to inspire financial knowledge, confidence and resilience among one of our country's most important population groups," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management.

"IG Wealth Management has been CFEE's longest, and most committed, supporter of the work we do to improve the financial capability of Canadians – young and older," said Gary Rabbior, President of CFEE. "With IG's support we have been able to engage with thousands of seniors across the country, conduct workshops, provide help, and, importantly, learn from them about their needs and interests and how to best address them – which has led to the production of 'Money and You: Seniors Edition.'"

CFEE is a federally chartered, non-profit, non-partisan organization, founded in 1974, that works to improve economic and financial literacy and enterprising capability. CFEE works collaboratively with ministries and departments of education along with school boards, schools, educators, and teacher associations. CFEE also engages in activities to support and assist newcomers and past immigrants to Canada, and the general public including print resources, videos, workshops, and online resources. Overall, CFEE aspires to help Canadians of all ages be better prepared to undertake their economic roles, responsibilities, and decisions with confidence and competence.

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. IG Wealth Management has $113.5 billion in assets under advisement as of October 31, 2023, and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial, together with its subsidiaries, is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $250 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2023.

