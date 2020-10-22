The Canadian Ethnic Media Association Celebrates its 42nd Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence in a Vibrant Virtual Production

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Ethnic Media Association is proud to present its 42nd Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Undaunted by the limitations imposed by the devastating Coronovirus, Covid-19, which have made traditional celebratory gatherings at ballroom dinners and receptions impossible, a vibrant Awards presentation will be conducted within the framework of CEMA's first-ever virtual production.

CEMA Chair, Madeline Ziniak, is pleased the organization was able to surmount the unprecedented challenges of this year to continue this much sought-after annual recognition of Canada's multicultural community media. "The 42nd Awards of Journalistic Excellence continue to platform Canada's best in the ethnic media landscape and to emphasize its importance to Canadian audiences".

The historic awards presentation will emanate from CEMA's Website: www.canadianethnicmedia.com, by way of links to the viewer's choice of either its Facebook Page or YouTube, at 8 p.m. EST, in Ontario. Viewers across the country will be able to watch the winners' at-home acceptance speeches, remote artistic performances, and special guest messages at the following local times:

Newfoundland (Newfoundland Standard Time) 9:30 p.m. NST Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island (Atlantic Time) 9:00 p.m. AST Quebec and Ontario (Eastern Standard Time) 8:00 p.m. EST Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Central Standard Time) 7:00 p.m. CST Alberta (Mountain Standard Time) 6:00 p.m.MST British Columbia (Pacific Standard Time) 5:00 p.m. PST

In addition to recognizing the outstanding work of ethnic journalists across Canada, the virtual production will also feature the unveiling of CEMA's new logo – a contemporized re-imagining of the legacy emblem that has been symbolic of reportage since the organization's inception in 1978. The new logo pays homage to the fundamentals that inspired CEMA founder Sierhey Khmara Ziniak to rally the country's first collective of ethnic writers and journalists, while it also salutes today's technical and philosophic advancements in newsgathering and dissemination.

The Awards presentation is the pinnacle of a very busy year for the Canadian Ethnic Media Association. CEMA has worked tirelessly to advocate for ethnic media operations suffering large advertising revenue losses, while trying to keep their communities abreast of the virus, in their primary languages of comfort. CEMA proactively took their plight to the country's three levels of government, making the case for the importance of ethnic media in Canada.

Also during this year, notably the 5th Anniversary of the CEMA Media Directory, the association responded to the consistent demand for access to the Directory from all sectors, public and private, by undertaking the massive job of refreshing its listings to ensure complete and confirmed accuracy.

The year 2020 will be remembered by many for what they could not attempt and achieve; for the sickness, loss of life and livelihoods that plagued their families and friends; and the economic instability that forced some to abandon their dreams and ultimately close their businesses. Despite the challenges presiding over this year, CEMA, always a determined, forward-thinking force, chose to rise to the occasion. CEMA found a way to be true to its mandate, pay respect to its momentum and continuity, and to celebrate the best work of its contemporaries. It is calling its national membership and those interested in journalistic excellence to participate in a fresh and ambitious initiative – an historic virtual presentation of the 42nd Annual CEMA Awards for Journalistic Excellence. This special online production opens viewing access to interested parties right across the country.

The Canadian Ethnic Media Association is happy to welcome the return of Ontario Creates as the Sponsor of the 42nd Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence. Ontario Creates is an agency of the Government of Ontario that facilitates economic development, investment and collaboration in Ontario's creative industries including the music, book, magazine, film, television and interactive digital media sectors. ontariocreates.ca

The first virtual presentation of CEMA's Awards for Journalistic Excellence is produced by Stan Papulkas of Edmonton, Alberta. Stan is a veteran independent television producer who has many years experience working with Canada's multicultural and multilingual television programmers.

For further information: Averill Maroun, Canadian Ethnic Media Association, Marketing and Media Relations, Phone: 905 881-3955, E-mail: [email protected]