Canadian Ethnic Media Association Proudly Announces Winners of Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2024

TORONTO, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Ethnic Media Association is happy to announce the Winners of the 46th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2024. The panel of judges, selected for their respected expertise and experience, were required to assess the robust response received across all of the categories, from right across Canada. It is with pride and honour that CEMA has informed the Winners of the 2024 competition.

We invite you to watch the launch of the Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence Webcast, on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. ET. Visit CEMA's website: www.canadianethnicmedia.com to meet the prize-winning journalists, hear their acceptance speeches, and view highlights of their outstanding works. For your full enjoyment, the continuous Webcast will be available in its entirety whenever you tune in, starting with the intro by Host Jesse Lipscombe, running through to the end of this joyous salute to some of Canada's best multicultural/multilingual journalists.

The Winners of the 2024 Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence are:

DOCUMENTARY

Ryan Singh, Producer

Nikila Cole, Director

Ray of Hope

Toronto

PODCAST

Yulia Kovalenko, Host, Producer

Ryan Funk, Contributing Journalist

U Kanadi

U Multicultural

Winnipeg

RADIO

Baljit Nagpal, Host, Producer

Aap Kee Farmaish

CKCU FM 93.1

Radio Carlton

Ottawa

ONLINE ARTICLES

Camille Dundas, Editor-in-Chief

Why Were Thousands of Refugees Left on The Streets?

ByBlacks.Com

Whitby

PRINT

Funke' Aladejebi, Researcher, Writer

Shining Lights in the Community

Canada's History Magazine

Toronto

TELEVISION

Ada Luk, Executive Producer

Magazine 26, The Wing Sang Family

Fairchild TV

Vancouver

VIDEO SERIES

Andre Nurgel, Executive Producer

Turkuaz TV News

Omni Television

Toronto

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Arnim Joop, Publisher, Editor & Founder

Mill Woods Mosaic

The Multicultural Voice of Edmonton Southeast

INNOVATION

Taya Rtichsheva, Executive Director

U Multicultural

Winnipeg

Madeline Ziniak, Chair of the Canadian Ethnic Media Association, explains, "The Awards of Journalistic Excellence has been a showcase for highlighting the works of dedicated media professionals for 46 years. As a positive and necessary influence in nation building, it is a lens for interpretation of Canadian values, standards and quality of life. The Canadian Ethnic Media Association advocates the importance and necessity of this third pillar of communication in Canada. We have been lobbying the industry, federal and provincial governments for support and recognition of this essential media sector."

The 46th Annual Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2024 thank their sponsors and partners: Ontario Creates, AllinBrand and Canada News Wire/Cision for their ongoing and generous support.

Stay tuned for the CEMA broadcast partners' on-air dates and times for additional opportunities to meet the 2024 Awards for Journalistic Excellence Winners!

