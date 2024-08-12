CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS - THE 46TH ANNUAL CANADIAN ETHNIC MEDIA ASSOCIATION AWARDS FOR JOURNALISTIC EXCELLENCE 2024

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - BE THE FIRST to enter The Canadian Ethnic Media Association's 46th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence. We thank you for participating in our very successful 45th Milestone Anniversary of last year, and look forward to the 46th celebration of our acclaimed Awards! We want you here, reflecting the industry's abundant energy in communications and technology. Show us your best stuff!

BE THE FIRST TO SUBMIT YOUR BEST WORK! Beat the summer rush by getting your submissions to us by the Submission Deadline: Monday, September 1, 2024!

The Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards recognize outstanding journalistic achievement in the following categories:

PRINT

RADIO

TELEVISION

FILM & DOCUMENTARY

PODCAST - NEWS

PODCAST - FEATURE

ONLINE ARTICLES

VIDEO SERIES OR SCREEN-BASED PROJECTS

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

INNOVATION

The annual competition continues to draw such a large and gratifying response across all categories that the jury of independent judges have declared the option to create more opportunities to celebrate the best work of so many entrants. When necessary, they may either split some categories, or choose to introduce new categories to honour the high-quality submissions that have been entered.

Learn more about our ever-evolving Categories, our Terms and Conditions, and how you can show us what you do best! For all details and to enter manually or online, visit our website: www.canadianethnicmedia.com. Click on the Awards 2024 menu bar tab to access the online Submission Form, Categories, and the Terms and Conditions.

SOURCE Canadian Ethnic Media Association

For more information, please contact: Averill Maroun, Canadian Ethnic Media Association Board, T: 647 513-2978, E: [email protected]; [email protected]