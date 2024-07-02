The Canadian ETF Association Announces a New Chair, Vice Chair and Plans for its Future

TORONTO, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - With renewal and continuity in mind, the Canadian ETF Association ("CETFA") has announced a new Chair of its Board of Directors, retained its Secretary and Treasurer, and designated a 2023 Board appointee as its new Vice Chair.

Following its Annual General Meeting held on June 19, 2024, the CETFA executive for 2024-25 is:

Chair, Ron Landry (CIBC Mellon); Vice Chair, Prerna Mathews (Mackenzie Investments); Secretary, Shalomi Abraham (Invesco Canada), and Treasurer, David Roode (TD Asset Management Inc.).

"I am honoured to be elected as Chair of CETFA's Board," said Ronald C. Landry, Vice President, Head of Asset Manager and ETF Solutions, CIBC Mellon. "The ETF industry in Canada continues to grow and evolve, offering investors innovative and cost-effective investment solutions. I look forward to working with CETFA's members and stakeholders to further our mission of education, advocacy, and industry development."

In addition, CETFA is pleased to welcome several new members to its Board of Directors, including Andres Rincon (TD Securities); Alex Perel (Scotiabank), as well as Stephen Hoffman (RBC Global Asset Management). The full list of Board members can be found at www.CETFA.ca.

CETFA thanked its previous Chair, Michael Cooke, for his efforts in leading Canada's ETF industry, as well as departing Board members for their service in supporting the association's growth and development.

Committee Chairs for this year are: Marketing & PR, Jonathan McGuire; Policy, David Swain; Tax, Melody Chiu, and Operations, Michael Taylor.

As well as revitalizing its executive and committee leadership, CETFA has also struck a committee to undertake a search to replace its longtime former Executive Director, Pat Dunwoody, who voluntarily left her role with CETFA's best wishes this spring.

About the Canadian ETF Association

The Canadian ETF Association (CETFA) is the national voice of Canada's ETF industry, representing approximately 94 per cent of exchange traded fund (ETF) assets in Canada. CETFA supports the growth, sustainability and integrity of Canada's ETF industry. It keeps investment professionals informed about ETF developments, educates investors about ETFs and their benefits, and debunks ETF myths. To stay on top of CETFA and sector developments, follow CETFA on LinkedIn and X (@cetfassn). Canadian investors had invested more than $440 billion in Canadian-listed ETFs as of May 31, 2024.

For more information: https://cetfa.ca/contact-us/

SOURCE The Canadian ETF Association (CETFA)