CETFA Welcomes Proposal to Boost TFSA Contributions for Canadian Investments

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian ETF Association (CETFA) welcomes today's 'Canada First TFSA Top Up' announcement that proposes an enhancement to the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). The proposed increase in TFSA contribution room limits, aimed at incentivizing investments in Canadian companies, is poised to bolster both individual financial security of Canadians and national economic growth.

Expanding TFSA contribution room offers Canadians a powerful tool to enhance retirement savings and build wealth through tax-free investments. Encouraging investments in Canadian companies will help channel vital capital into local markets, drive job creation, innovation and economic resilience. Given that ETFs already comprise nearly one-quarter of Canadian investment fund assets, this measure aligns directly with CETFA's mission to promote accessible, cost-effective investment solutions that benefit Canadians.

"CETFA has consistently championed policies that empower Canadians to secure their financial futures while strengthening Canadian capital markets," said Eli Yufest, Executive Director of CETFA. "This proposal reflects a forward-thinking approach to long-term savings and domestic investment, and we urge all political parties to prioritize such measures."

CETFA looks forward to engaging with policymakers across the spectrum to refine and advance this initiative, maximizing its benefits for investors and the broader economy. As Canada marks 35 years since launching the world's first ETF, this proposal further highlights our nation's ongoing leadership in innovative financial solutions.

About the Canadian ETF Association

The Canadian ETF Association (CETFA) is the national voice of Canada's ETF industry, representing approximately 94 per cent of exchange traded fund (ETF) assets in Canada. CETFA promotes the growth, sustainability and integrity of Canada's ETF industry. It keeps investment professionals informed about ETF developments, educates investors about ETFs and their benefits, and debunks ETF myths. To stay on top of CETFA and sector developments, follow CETFA on LinkedIn and X (@cetfassn). Canadian investors had invested more than $560 billion in Canadian-listed ETFs as of February 28, 2025.

