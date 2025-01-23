The Canadian Exchange Traded Funds Association Welcomes Eli Yufest as New Executive Director

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian ETF Association ("CETFA") is thrilled to announce that Eli Yufest has been appointed Executive Director, effective immediately. In addition to overseeing CETFA's day-to-day operations, as Executive Director, Mr. Yufest will lead CETFA in its mission to promote the adoption and sustainability of Canadian ETFs.

Eli brings over 20 years of extensive experience in marketing strategy, analytics, and business leadership to the organization, making him a valuable addition to CETFA as it continues to advance its mission.

Throughout his career, Eli has demonstrated a proven track record of delivering exceptional results across various sectors, including law, consumer packaged goods, public affairs, durable goods, education and financial services.

"On behalf of CETFA, I'd like to welcome Eli to the team. I have full confidence that he will be a tireless advocate for the ETF industry and the benefits of ETFs for Canadian investors, at large," said Ron Landry, Chair of CETFA's Board of Directors. "With Eli and alongside our membership, CETFA will continue to support our industry's expansion while championing sustainability and innovation."

Before joining CETFA, Eli held senior leadership roles at several prominent consulting firms. As CEO and Partner of a national marketing research and consulting firm, he led the organization as the official pollster for numerous political candidates, including the former Mayor of Toronto and the Premier of Ontario. Additionally, Eli served as a Principal at Canada's top communications and public affairs firm, where he advised clients on their most pressing strategic and organizational issues. Eli has also contributed significantly to Fortune 500 companies in the healthcare and durable goods sectors, earning Canadian Marketing Association awards for his outstanding work.

"I'm humbled to be part of the CETFA team and help represent and grow the ETF industry in Canada," said Eli Yufest. "Canada's ETF industry continues to experience remarkable growth, and I'm looking forward to working with investors, advisors, regulators and other stakeholders to help Canadians with their financial goals".

A sought-after expert, Eli frequently contributes to print, radio, and TV media across Canada. He is also passionate about sharing his knowledge as a part-time professor, teaching business classes at a number of colleges and universities across Ontario.

About the Canadian ETF Association

The Canadian ETF Association (CETFA) is the national voice of Canada's ETF industry, representing approximately 94 per cent of exchange traded fund (ETF) assets in Canada. CETFA promotes the growth, sustainability and integrity of Canada's ETF industry. It keeps investment professionals informed about ETF developments, educates investors about ETFs and their benefits, and debunks ETF myths. To stay on top of CETFA and sector developments, follow CETFA on LinkedIn and X (@cetfassn). Canadian investors had invested more than $580 billion in Canadian-listed ETFs as of January 20, 2025.

