The Canadian Cancer Society supports new e-cigarette product tax introduced in federal budget as key measure to reduce youth vaping

OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) commends the federal government for introducing taxation of e-cigarette products that will help deter young people from vaping. With a rising rate of youth vaping in Canada, CCS has been advocating for measures to protect young people from e-cigarettes so we don't see a new generation addicted to nicotine.

"We strongly support the national tax on e-cigarettes included in the budget as an essential measure to reduce youth vaping," says Kelly Masotti, Vice President, Advocacy, Canadian Cancer Society. "The extremely low price of e-cigarettes is a factor that has contributed to the dramatic increase in youth vaping, tripling over a four-year period, and leading to a new generation of youth becoming addicted to nicotine."

The Canadian Student Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey (CSTADS) found that vaping among high school students in grades 10-12 in Canada increased from 9% in the 2014-15 school year, to 16% in 2016-17 to 29% in 2018-19.

The e-cigarette tax will take effect October 1, 2022. The federal tax will be structured to allow provinces and territories to also have the option to implement a tax in addition to the federal tax and to receive the additional revenue.

On March 25, the federal government announced an additional $2 billion through a top-up to the Canada Health Transfer to address the health backlogs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. CCS is keeping a close eye on this investment and looks forward to working with the government to ensure significant funds are allocated to address the screening, diagnostic and surgical backlogs in cancer care. CCS also looks forward to being a part of the ongoing conversation between the federal government and the provinces and territories as they work to deliver better healthcare outcomes for people living in Canada.

"More than 1 million Canadians are living with and beyond cancer, and those with cancer continue to be the most vulnerable in our communities," adds Masotti. "It's imperative that the government takes swift action to address all backlogs in cancer care and the anticipated influx of new and late-stage diagnoses."

In addition to the commitment of a vaping tax, CCS is pleased to see a commitment to work towards a pharmacare program for people living in Canada. CCS is also supportive of the government's ongoing commitment to increase the length of the Employment Insurance sickness benefit from 15 to 26 weeks beginning Summer 2022. CCS will continue to advocate on these issues to ensure each commitment is implemented.

