MONTREAL, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) gathered more than 600 guests this evening at Windsor Station for the 33rd edition of the Montreal Daffodil Ball. A total of $3,175,000 was raised and will be used to fund a promising ovarian cancer research project led by Dr Francis Rodier at the CHUM Research Centre. With the theme "Onirique – Imagining tomorrow," the largest cancer philanthropic evening in Quebec celebrated the strength of the collective and the essential role of research in shaping a hopeful future for people affected by cancer.

Left to right : Jean-Sébastien Boudreault, Canadian Cancer Society ; Andrea Seale, Canadian Cancer Society ; France Margaret Bélanger, Groupe CH ; Jean-François Courville, Scotia Bank. (CNW Group/Canadian Cancer Society (National Office))

An ode to hope

Since 2004, the Daffodil Ball has raised more than $48 million thanks to the generosity of the community, contributing to the funding of research and support programs throughout Quebec.

This 33rd edition was co-chaired by France Margaret Bélanger, President, Sports and Entertainment at Groupe CH, and Jean-François Courville, President, Quebec, at Scotiabank. The event was made possible due to the outstanding support of numerous partners and suppliers, as well as nearly 250 volunteers who helped create a truly magical evening.

"What makes the Daffodil Ball so unique is the strength of the collective spirit it brings together. Every gift, every commitment, is one more step toward discoveries that change lives. Thanks to this remarkable solidarity, we are investing today in research that will bring hope for tomorrow and help transform the future of cancer," said Jean-Sébastien Boudreault, Executive Director, Corporate and Community Partnerships, Quebec, Canadian Cancer Society.

Actress Anick Lemay, a breast cancer survivor, and her daughter Simone delivered a moving artistic performance during the Daffodil Moment. For the first time, Simone spoke publicly about her experience, when she was only 11 years old, and expressed with strength and courage the little-known reality of children facing a parent's illness and the importance of supporting loved ones throughout the disease. The mother-daughter duo was joined by singer Louis-Jean Cormier and his daughter for a touching performance. Sonia Benezra also brought her exceptional facilitation skills and compassion to support the evening and this important cause.

A major contribution to ovarian cancer research

The funds raised during the 2026 edition of the Montreal Daffodil Ball will fund the work of Dr Francis Rodier, principal investigator in a Breakthrough Team Grant from the Canadian Cancer Society. He and his team of researchers from across Canada are studying dormant cancer cells to prevent ovarian cancer from recurring after treatment.

"Ovarian cancer is a very difficult disease to treat and often detected at an advanced stage. It has been found that some cancer cells survive treatment and enter a dormant state. Our team is seeking to target this phenomenon. Our dream is to find a drug that can destroy these dormant cancer cells. We aim to free patients from the sword of Damocles raised over their heads and the uncertainty of not knowing when cancer might return," explains Dr Rodier.

In Quebec, an estimated 680 women were diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2025, and approximately 500 women will die from ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer presents significant challenges in terms of early detection and treatment options. These realities highlight the importance of maintaining momentum in research and investing in promising solutions.

No dream is too big. Help us make a difference. Celebrate innovation and hope by donating to the Montreal Daffodil Ball at daffodilball.ca.

The next edition of the Montreal Daffodil Ball will take place on April 29, 2027.

Official photos of the event are available in the press kit here.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save lives, improve lives and drive collective action against cancer. Together with patients, volunteers, donors and communities across the country, we raise funds to invest in transformative cancer research, we provide a caring support system for everyone affected by cancer and we advocate to governments to create a healthier future for all. It takes a society to take on cancer – and the Canadian Cancer Society is leading the way. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

Event Credits

Production and direction: Groupe Toria

Catering: Hoogan et Beaufort and Les Enfants Terribles Traiteur

Floral arrangements: Charlotte Lefebvre Décorations Florale Inc. and Tsemko Decor Inc.

Furniture and decor: Groupe Célébrations and Tenue de soirée

Audiovisual direction: Pixmob and Événements Total

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society (National Office)

For media inquiries, please contact: Vanessa Boucher, Director, PR and Public Affairs, 514-432-3587, [email protected]