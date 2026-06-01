Daffodil Ball celebrates 30 years of impact, raising $6.76 million for world-leading cancer research

Milestone gala supports gold-based innovations with the potential to transform cancer treatment

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Now in its 30th year, Canada's largest gala for cancer research raised $6.76 million this past Saturday for the Canadian Cancer Society. This year's Daffodil Ball, Golden Opportunities, in partnership with the Lundin Cancer Fund and presented by Wheaton Precious Metals, is funding bold cancer research leveraging the unique properties of gold to revolutionize life-saving cancer treatment.

Since 1997, the Daffodil Ball has raised more than $45 million to accelerate breakthrough cancer research, turning generosity into discoveries that are changing and saving lives. Funds raised from this year's gala support Canadian Cancer Society‑funded researchers exploring gold nanoparticle technologies that have the potential to enhance imaging and deliver more precise, targeted therapies across multiple cancer types. Gold-based research has shown promising results for hard to treat cancers, including triple-negative breast cancer and glioblastoma – one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.

This milestone event marked three decades of generosity from Vancouver's business and community leaders. With matching support from the World Gold Council and contributions from Ron and Della Hochstein, OR Royalties, IAMGOLD Corporation and Triple Flag Precious Metals, the evening generated significant funding to fuel innovative research. This will also advance the Lundin Cancer Fund's mission to finance leading brain cancer research around the world.

"As we mark 30 years of the Daffodil Ball, we're celebrating an extraordinary legacy while continuing to build momentum toward a future without cancer," says Andrea Seale, CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society. "The commitment shown by this community is helping researchers push boundaries and pursue groundbreaking approaches like gold nanoparticle technologies that could fundamentally change cancer outcomes."

Investments in cancer research over the last few decades have led to breakthroughs in treatment for many types of cancer. Today, 64% of people diagnosed with cancer in Canada are expected to survive five years or more, compared to 56% when the first Vancouver Daffodil Ball was held.

Through a first-of-its-kind partnership with the Lundin Cancer Fund, the World Gold Council and the Canadian Cancer Society, and with the support of leaders across the gold industry, a Gold Stream in Cancer Research was created. This new initiative will accelerate the development of gold nanoparticle therapies in Canada, strengthen international research collaboration and increase public understanding of gold's evolving role in modern medicine.

"We're proud to support research that could help save lives and transform cancer treatment," says Jack Lundin, President & CEO of Lundin Mining Corporation. "Gold has long symbolized value and endurance, and through this partnership it represents something even greater – opportunity. Together, we're investing in forward-looking applications that could change the way cancer is treated for generations to come."

"This partnership plays a vital role in advancing life‑saving research and supporting patients and families across Canada," says David Tait, CEO of the World Gold Council. "Through this work, we are helping to support innovative research that explores gold's potential in modern medicine, while contributing to a shared goal that transcends any single sector: improving outcomes for people living with cancer."

Held at the Vancouver Convention Centre, the gala featured a curated collection of high-value experiences and products that guests could bid on. Among the highlights of the live and silent auctions were the Daffodil Ball's signature cake auction and a silver and gold vault, directly contributing to the Gold Stream in Cancer Research initiative.

"Wheaton is proud to partner with the Canadian Cancer Society in bringing together business and community leaders in support of a cause that touches so many lives," said Haytham Hodaly, President & CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Year after year, the Daffodil Ball demonstrates the collective impact this event can achieve and underscores the importance of continued progress in cancer research and care."

To find out more information or to make a donation, please visit www.daffodilballbc.ca

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save lives, improve lives and drive collective action against cancer. Together with patients, volunteers, donors and communities across the country, we raise funds to invest in transformative cancer research, we provide a caring support system for everyone affected by cancer and we advocate to governments to create a healthier future for all. It takes a society to take on cancer – and the Canadian Cancer Society is leading the way.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

For more information, please contact:

Larissa Cherriman

Fundraising Communications & Story Centre Specialist

(587) 227-5607

[email protected]

About the Lundin Cancer Fund

The mission of the Lundin Cancer Fund is to finance the very best in brain cancer research around the world. The Lundin Cancer Fund is committed to raising awareness and funding, and to making high impact, results-oriented investments in brain cancer research. The fund will encourage international collaboration and sharing of scientific data. Together, there is no limit to what we can achieve.

For more information, please contact:

Caroline Peng

Senior Director of Development

(604) 200-4334

[email protected]

About the World Gold Council

We are a membership organization that champions the role gold plays as a strategic asset, shaping the future of a responsible and accessible gold supply chain. Our team of experts builds understanding of the use case and possibilities of gold through trusted research, analysis, commentary, and insights. We drive industry progress, shaping policy and setting standards for a perpetual and sustainable gold market.

You can follow the World Gold Council on X (Twitter) at @goldcouncil and LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Mary Sacchi

Head of Communications, North America

(212) 317-3882

[email protected]

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with a high‑quality portfolio of low‑cost, long‑life mines around the world. Through strategic agreements, Wheaton provides capital to mining partners in exchange for a portion of their future precious metals production, helping deliver the commodities essential to society. The company is committed to promoting responsible mining practices and supporting the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate.

For more information, please visit: www.wheatonpm.com

For more information, please contact:

Simona Antolak

VP, Communications & Corporate Affairs

(778) 991-9649

[email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society (National Office)