The Canadian Cancer Society welcomes Ontario's move to lower colorectal cancer screening age to 45

CCS continues to urge provinces and territories to act quickly to save more lives

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) welcomes Ontario's decision to lower the start age for organized colorectal cancer screening from 50 to 45 -- a critical step that reflects growing momentum across Canada to detect cancer earlier and save more lives.

With this change, Ontario will become the second province in Canada to take action amidst rising rates of colorectal cancer among younger adults. The move comes on the heels of Prince Edward Island's March 30 announcement and in the wake of mounting calls from CCS and other organizations to adapt screening programs to respond to changing needs.

Urging remaining provinces and territories to follow

Colorectal cancer is the fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related death in Canada. Recent data shows that colorectal cancer rates are climbing among people younger than 50 – reaching a point where younger people are now 2 to 2.5 times more likely to be diagnosed than previous generations at the same age. Lowering the screening age can help find colorectal cancer earlier, or even when it's still precancerous and preventable.

"As colorectal cancer increasingly affects younger Canadians, lowering the screening age will help find more cancers earlier, when treatment is more likely to be successful," said Dr Stuart Edmonds, Executive Vice President, Mission, Research and Advocacy at CCS. "We applaud Ontario's decision to lower the screening age to 45, a move that will improve health outcomes and save lives. As Canada's largest province, and the second to make this change, we hope this builds momentum and sets a strong example for other jurisdictions across the country to follow Ontario's lead."

In March 2026, CCS proposed more than 50 policy actions to provinces and territories to support the modernization of colorectal cancer screening programs, including measures to build awareness and increase participation. As provinces and territories expand eligibility, CCS underscores the importance of ensuring colorectal screening programs have capacity and resources to increase participation.

When screening programs are designed to reach people where they are, participation increases and more cancers are caught earlier.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save lives, improve lives and drive collective action against cancer. Together with patients, volunteers, donors and communities across the country, we raise funds to invest in transformative cancer research, we provide a caring support system for everyone affected by cancer and we advocate to governments to create a healthier future for all. It takes a society to take on cancer – and the Canadian Cancer Society is leading the way. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society (National Office)

Media contact: Adrian Bascar, Communications Manager, 778-723-0689, [email protected]