The Canadian Cancer Society is calling for a united show of support for those affected by cancer and to help hope bloom this April

Nearly half of people in Canada are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. April's Daffodil Month unites people to fund world-leading cancer research and support programs that are saving and improving lives.

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Daffodil Month is the Canadian Cancer Society's (CCS) signature fundraising initiative held annually in April during Cancer Awareness Month and inspires people to rally together to improve the cancer experience and help people with cancer live longer, fuller lives. Donations fund world-leading, innovative cancer research, critical support programs and advocacy with governments to bring about healthy public policies that benefit the health of all people in Canada.

For people living with cancer, the daffodil is a symbol of hope. A Canadian tradition for more than 65 years, the Canadian Cancer Society's Daffodil Month has a rich legacy of changing the future of cancer. According to CCS, the survival rate in Canada (for all cancers combined) is now around 63% compared to the 1940s when the survival rate was barely 25%. For some types of cancer, the survival rate is now 90% or higher. This considerable increase can be largely attributed to advancements in the most promising research across the entire cancer continuum (prevention, diagnosis, treatment and living with and beyond cancer) with funding from Daffodil Month significantly contributing to this progress; but more support is needed while cancer continues to be the leading cause of death in Canada.

"We know that to take on something as big as cancer, it takes all of us. Progress is possible when we act together," says Andrea Seale, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Cancer Society. "Daffodil Month has an important purpose - to raise funds, to remember the people we love who we have lost to cancer and show our support to people who are going through it right now. It's a reminder that things can get better. We are making progress every day."

In Canada, there are currently 1.5 million people living with or beyond the disease. Cancer will impact us all, in one way or another. Donating to the Canadian Cancer Society this April during Daffodil Month is a powerful way for people to transform the future of cancer forever by funding the brightest minds in cancer research and providing a compassionate support system that makes a real difference in people's lives.

This Daffodil Month, CCS is inviting people across Canada to join us to help hope bloom for those affected by cancer by visiting cancer.ca/daffodil to:

Make a donation or become a monthly donor

Show support for someone affected by cancer with the gift of a daffodil pin

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society.

