The Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure raises $14.5M in support of a cure

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that more than 50,000 participants, including over 11,000 Team CIBC participants from across the country came together on October 1 for the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure. In total, more than $14.5 million was raised, including over $2.4 million by Team CIBC, to assist in advancing breast cancer research, education and support programs.

CIBC team members across the country joined their communities on October 1 for the annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure, raising over $2.4 million this year. (CNW Group/CIBC) CIBC team members across the country joined their communities on October 1 for the annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure, raising over $2.4 million this year. (CNW Group/CIBC)

"There was a buzz in the air on Run Day that could be felt across our communities – we are so thankful to our team, clients and all Canadians who ran, walked and cheered in support of this important cause," says Richard Jardim, CIO and Executive Vice-President, Technology, CIBC.

For over two decades, the Canadian Cancer Society and CIBC have created a movement that brings communities across the country together to raise funds for support programs and research that enable better treatment and better outcomes for those affected by breast cancer.

"It was incredible to have everyone come together for the CIBC Run for the Cure to rally around our shared ambition of creating a future without breast cancer," says Anna Goncalves, Senior Vice-President, HR Advisory, Workforce Transformation & Leadership, CIBC.

As title sponsor of the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure for 27 years, Team CIBC has raised more than $62 million through pledges, donations, and fundraising initiatives across the country. CIBC and the CIBC Foundation continue to support communities year-round through fundraising, donations and volunteering.

"Thank you to our long-time partner CIBC for joining us in not only raising funds, but also bringing hope and community to the individuals and families impacted by breast cancer," says Tanya Henry, Vice President, Signature Programs, Canadian Cancer Society. "The success of this year's event reaffirms our belief that when we come together, there's no challenge too great to overcome."

When we run for one, we run for all. Share a message of hope to show your support to someone special. CIBC Foundation will donate $10 to the Canadian Cancer Society on your behalf for every card sent. Thank you for joining us in making a difference for people impacted by breast cancer.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, from coast to coast and for all types of cancer. As the voice for Canadians who care about cancer, we work with governments to establish health policies to prevent cancer and better support those living with the disease. No other organization does all that we do to improve lives today and to change the future of cancer forever. Visit cancer.ca for more information.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Through corporate donations, community partnerships and the genuinely caring culture of Team CIBC, we are committed to helping people and our communities make their ambitions a reality. Learn more about our community impact. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Beth McKay, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-552-1391 or [email protected]