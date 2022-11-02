The Canadian Cancer Society Builds on Partnership with the NHL and the NHLPA with New Awareness Campaign

– Powerful new Same Team campaign with the NHL Alumni Association invites hockey players and fans to look past their jerseys and come together to change the future of cancer –

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) announced today it is expanding its partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) with the launch of Same Team – a dynamic new awareness campaign highlighting the importance of working together to save and improve the lives of people across Canada affected by all types of cancer.

The NHLPA, the NHL and CCS have an established partnership through their annual fundraising initiative, Hockey Fights CancerTM (HFC) that enables CCS's delivery of a nationwide support program for people living with and beyond cancer, their families and caregivers. Building on the long-standing success of HFC, the three organizations, along with the NHL Alumni Association, have developed Same Team to engage a broader audience with the message that when it comes to cancer, we're all on the same team.

"We deeply value our work with the NHL and the NHLPA. Innovative partnerships like this invite Canadians to engage with and contribute to CCS's mission in unique ways," says Pamela Mollica, Executive Vice-President of Marketing and Communications, Canadian Cancer Society. "The Same Team campaign celebrates our organizations' shared commitment to the cause and reminds hockey fans that together, we can change the future of cancer forever."

An emotional Same Team campaign debuts this week with a first-of-its-kind video featuring some of hockey's most notable legends and current superstars. The participating players range across many eras of the sport and represent several different teams that have been affected by cancer – all sharing ice time, the team bench and a commitment to the cause. Some of the players showcased include Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Auston Matthews, alongside cancer survivors Mario Lemieux, Phil Kessel and Saku Koivu. The video also includes Hockey Hall of Fame forwards Guy Lafleur, Mike Bossy and Dale Hawerchuk – all of whom passed away from cancer.

"Bringing current NHL players together on screen with some of the legends of the game for this campaign reinforces the message that we are all on the Same Team. Just as

cancer has affected players and hockey fans alike, together we share in this fight," says Mathieu Schneider, NHLPA Special Assistant to the Executive Director.

Kim Davis, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs adds, "For decades, the NHL has worked across our Clubs and alongside the Players' Association to support members of our hockey community and those beyond who are fighting cancer. The Canadian Cancer Society is leveraging hockey's most powerful and inspiring asset – its community of people – who time and time again come together in difficult moments and become a source of strength for one another."

Glenn Healy, Executive Director of the NHLAA said, "The three most devastating words anyone can ever receive are 'You Have Cancer'. We've seen Legends of our game and members of our hockey family fight this great battle; our work has only begun. We are stronger together and with the NHL, the NHLPA, and the Canadian Cancer Society on the Same Team, we will fight and beat this horrific disease."

Hockey fans from across Canada are encouraged to join the #SameTeam by posting a photo of themselves wearing their favourite team's jersey, or alongside friends and family sporting rival gear, to their social media channels using the hashtag #SameTeam and tagging @cancersociety, @NHL, @NHLPA and @NHLAlumniAssociation, as well as their friends and colleagues so that they can also show their support.

Visit cancer.ca/SameTeam for more information and for a full list of ways to get involved.

About CCS

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all

those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. As the voice for people who care about cancer, we work with governments to shape a healthier society. No other organization does all that we do to make lives better today and transform the future of cancer forever.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, WBD Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics and Poland; YLE in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

About the National Hockey League Players' Association

The National Hockey League Players' Association, established in 1967, is a labour organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League. The

NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labour relations, product licensing, marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, the NHLPA launched the Goals & Dreams fund as a way for the players to give something

back to the game they love. Over the past 22 years, more than 80,000 deserving children in 34 countries have benefited from the players' donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $26 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com.

About the NHL Alumni Association

The NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA), established in 1999, is an organization devoted to bettering the lives of all former NHL players and their families. The NHLAA exemplifies this commitment to its members in many different ways, including financial assistance, mental and emotional wellness support, physical care, post-playing career transition and family aid, all in furtherance of its efforts to 'Honour the Past'. Since its inception, the NHLAA has become the largest membership of retired professional hockey players and focuses on making tomorrow better than today for all NHL Alumni throughout their journey. To learn more, and to view our latest news posts, please visit us at www.nhlalumni.com.

