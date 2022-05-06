The Canadian Cancer Society announces a successful 2022 Daffodil Ball with over $1.2 million raised for cancer research in Québec

Hosted by Isabelle Racicot in a magnificently decorated event space under the theme " Florescence ", the Daffodil Ball brought together hundreds of guests. Thanks to our guests and donors' generosity, all the money raised during the event will be invested in Quebec to fund innovative research projects such as: the creation of a grant program with a value of up to $5 million in partnership with CQDM, the Cole Foundation and Oncopole to accelerate the development of platforms, tools and treatments to support advances in the continuum of pediatric cancer care: prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer in children and young adults.

Thanks to the addition of new major donors, the resources available to fund this grant program have now reached close to $8 million and the first grant recipients will be announced in the near future.

" We are extremely grateful for the heartfelt generosity of our donors at the 29th Montreal Daffodil Ball. Their support is the most effective way for us to invest in innovative cancer research projects in Quebec and make a real difference in the lives of people affected by the disease, "says Andrea Seale, CEO, Canadian Cancer Society.

About the Daffodil Ball

Over the years, the Daffodil Ball has become the biggest cancer fundraising soirée in Canada. In a bright and spectacular décor, the Ball rallies corporate leaders and raised more than $41 million since its inception in 1994. These donations make a huge impact on the lives of people affected by cancer.

About Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, from coast to coast and for all types of cancer. As the voice for people who care about cancer, we work with governments to share a healthier society. No other organization does all that we do to makes lives better today and to transform the future of cancer forever. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

