Unveiling a series of stories from people affected by cancer

MONTREAL, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is launching its Daffodil Month campaign by unveiling a series of stories and interviews featuring its lead ambassador, Léane Labrèche-Dor, along with Quebecers whose cancer stories carry a message of hope. For more than 70 years, this annual springtime fundraiser has brought people together to transform the lives of those affected by cancer.

From left to right: Joanne Drolet, cancer survivor; Léane Labrèche-Dor, Canadian Cancer Society Lead Ambassador; Anick Lemay, actress and cancer survivor; Alexandre Nobert, cancer survivor. Photo credit: Andréanne Gauthier (CNW Group/Canadian Cancer Society (National Office))

Human encounters that bring hope

Starting March 25, viewers will be able to watch the series "Stories of Hope," hosted by Léane Labrèche-Dor, which tells the stories of actress Anick Lemay, who had breast cancer, as well as Alexandre Nobert and Joanne Drolet, whose lives were affected by testicular, colorectal, and lung cancers. The videos will be released gradually on social media and the CCS website.

Inspired by the Help Hope Bloom theme, the stories take place in a universe of daffodils, a symbol of hope, renewal and solidarity. They reflect the realities, challenges and moments of hope that mark every cancer-related story and remind us that no one should has face it alone.

Having supported her mother through cancer during her teens, Léane deeply understands the realities facing affected families. She hopes to create a supportive space for people to share their stories. Her involvement aims to convey a message of hope and unite the public around working toward a future without cancer.

"By giving a voice to the people affected, I want to showcase different realities for people affected by the disease and unite Quebecers around collective action against cancer. Each story highlights the strength and resilience of those who are living with cancer or have had an experience with the disease." -- Léane Labrèche-Dor, CCS Lead Ambassador

Real progress, but much more remains to be done

Today, CCS better understands the causes and progression of cancer, the most effective ways to prevent and treat it, as well as the ways in which to improve quality of life for people living with the disease. But despite the progress made, the number of new cancer cases continues to rise in Canada because of a growing and ageing population. Between 2015 and 2030, the number of new diagnoses is expected to increase by approximately 40%. In Quebec, the situation is particularly concerning: According to Canadian Cancer Statistics 2025, Quebec has the highest cancer incidence rate in Canada for both men and women.

Innovative research projects

Funds raised during Daffodil Month fund the most promising scientific research to increase cancer survival, stop the disease before it starts and improve the lives of people living with it. Thanks to the generosity of Quebecers, CCS is investing in innovative research projects in Quebec, including research led by Mathieu Quesnel-Vallières and Lee-Hwa Tai at the Université de Sherbrooke Cancer Research Institute (IRCUS). With a Disruptive Innovation Grant in Cancer Research in the amount of $179,960, these researchers are developing custom vaccines against bile duct cancer.

Donations also fund a compassionate support system that offers guidance, comfort and meaningful connections to people living with cancer and their loved ones.

This spring, bring hope to people with cancer and their loved ones. Donate online at cancer.ca/daffodil or by phone at 1-888-939-3333, to help save lives.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save lives, improve lives and drive collective action against cancer. Together with patients, volunteers, donors and communities across the country, we raise funds to invest in transformative cancer research, we provide a caring support system for everyone affected by cancer and we advocate to governments to create a healthier future for all. It takes a society to take on cancer – and the Canadian Cancer Society is leading the way.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society (National Office)

Information or interview request: Julia Larivière, Advisor, PR and Public Affairs, 438-499-6716, [email protected]