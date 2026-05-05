Annual community-driven fundraising events to take place across the province this June in support of people living with cancer

MONTREAL, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is inviting Quebecers to participate in Relay For Life, to be held Saturday June 6th and 13th in 17 communities across the province, to support people living with cancer and to advance research. This fundraiser brings together participants of all ages who take turns walking around a track to symbolize perseverance, hope, and solidarity. Guided by the theme "Celebrate Every Step," Relay For Life highlights the power of giving and collective action. It celebrates both major challenges and small victories, because no effort is insignificant when it comes to taking on cancer.

This year, Relay For Life has secured the commitment of three ambassadors: actress Ingrid Falaise, singer-songwriter Amélie Beyries, and Participant of Hope, Anthony Vallée. They reflect a range of lived experiences and speak to the individual and collective challenges faced by a cancer diagnosis.

Together, we can create a future without cancer

Quebec has one of the highest cancer rates* in Canada, which is why it's important to act now. In Canada, one in four people are expected to die of cancer, making it the leading cause of death in the country. Since its inception 27 years ago, Relay For Life has raised over $619 million to fund the most promising research projects and provide the support that people with cancer rely on. By raising funds for the Canadian Cancer Society through Relay For Life, participants are helping to save and improve thousands of lives for generations to come.

Each site offers a symbolic walk punctuated by key moments, including the Lap of Hope, which kicks off the Relay. This opener is dedicated to Participants of Hope--people who have experienced cancer or are at risk of developing the disease. In the evening, a moment of silence is held during the Luminary Ceremony, which pays tribute to those living with and beyond cancer, as well as loved ones lost.

Join us to celebrate every step

To participate, simply create a team, spread the word, and raise money. Every action, every step and every donation counts. To find the location and date of the event in your area and to register or donate, visit relayforlife.ca.

Relay For Life will be held in 17 cities including: Alma, Chambly, Donnacona, Drummondville, La Pocatière, Longueuil, Pincourt, Plessisville, Quebec City, Saint-Apollinaire, Saint-Georges, Saint-Hyacinthe, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Shawinigan, Sherbrooke, and Terrebonne. If there is not a Relay For Life taking place near you, you can still raise money and celebrate with your family and friends at home or in your neighbourhood. Register your individual fundraiser at relayforlife.ca.

Quotes

"Getting involved in Relay For Life means choosing to transform adversity into a surge of solidarity. I'm proud to be an ambassador for a second year. I am honoring my kid sister Lisa, who recently faced cancer with tremendous resilience, my friend Évelyne, who passed away last December, my father, who is now in remission, and every Quebecer affected by this disease. I hope that my commitment will serve as reminder to everyone that together, we can make a real difference and give hope to those who need it," says Ingrid Falaise, ambassador, who will participate in the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Relay on Saturday, June 6th.

"Having gone through cancer myself, I wanted to get involved with Relay For Life this year and perform. Music was a lifeline for me during that time, and today, after 15 years in remission, my health allows me to give back and help raise awareness about the importance of funding research. I encourage people to come together as a team and experience this event together, because it's through community that we find hope--and that we can change the future of cancer," says Amélie Beyries, ambassador, who will offer a short musical performance on Saturday, June 6 at the Rive–Nord Relay in Terrebonne.

"Living with cancer means learning to move forward differently, one step at a time. Because of advances in research, I can live with the disease, so it's important for me to get involved and give others hope. From May 5 to 8, I will take on a challenge that is particularly close to my heart: walking the distance from Quebec City to Victoriaville to raise money for Relay For Life, because every step, every donation, makes a real difference," says Participant of Hope and ambassador Anthony Vallée, who will be at the Relay For Life of the MRC de l'Érable, in Plessisville, on Saturday, June 13th.

"More than just a walk, Relay For Life is a collective movement against cancer that saves and improves lives. Every mobilization provides concrete support to people living with the disease. The donations raised through the Relay will be used to fund research projects most likely to increase cancer survival, deliver effective and compassionate support services, and advocate to make cancer a priority in our country," explains Josianne Béliveau, Director, Relay For Life and Signature Programs at the Canadian Cancer Society.

*According to Projected estimates of cancer in Canada in 2026, Quebec has one of the highest cancer incidence rates in Canada, for both men and women.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save lives, improve lives, and drive collective action against cancer. Together with patients, volunteers, donors and communities across the country, we raise funds to invest in transformative cancer research, we provide a caring support system for everyone affected by cancer and we advocate to governments to create a healthier future for all. It takes a society to take on cancer – and the Canadian Cancer Society is leading the way. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society (National Office)

Information or interview requests: Julia Larivière, 438-499-6716, [email protected]