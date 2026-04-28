Canadian Cancer Society applauds Nova Scotia for leading efforts to increase access to clinical trials

The province becomes Canada's first jurisdiction to proactively connect patients with clinical trials through health card enrollment

HALIFAX, NS, April 28, 2026 The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is applauding a groundbreaking initiative announced today by the Government of Nova Scotia. Through its new opt-in consent process linked to health card renewal, Nova Scotians can now choose to proactively receive information about new treatment options, including clinical trials, based on their unique health data.

By testing potential new strategies to prevent, detect, treat and care for people affected by cancer, clinical trials are essential to driving research progress that can save and improve lives. But patients and families often struggle to find out what options are available to them following a life-changing diagnosis.

In December 2025, CCS launched its Clinical Trials Action Plan calling for decision-makers and Canada's clinical trials community to take action to help increase enrollment in cancer trials for all Canadians. This first-in-Canada approach removes a major barrier for Nova Scotians facing cancer.

"Nova Scotia is showing what's possible when we commit to creating a model of care where clinical trials are considered at the earliest opportunity," says Andrea Seale, CEO of CCS. "Today's announcement opens the door for more people to participate in trials, which is critical for advancing cancer science and offering hope and access to new treatments. We believe this is just the beginning of a future where every person affected by cancer has access to innovative care, no matter where they live."

For people with cancer and their families, navigating a diagnosis can be overwhelming. Too often, the responsibility to learn about the availability of clinical trials falls to the patient or their caregivers. Nova Scotia's new consent framework changes that by ensuring patients who opt-in receive timely, proactive information about clinical trials and other research opportunities, removing the burden of searching for options during one of life's most difficult moments.

"Everyone has been touched by cancer in some way," says Premier Tim Houston. "With this new 'opt-in' program, Nova Scotians can express interest in participating in medical research, including clinical trials that might be a match for them. This means improved access to treatments and medications they might not otherwise have."

Knowing what options exist is part of the challenge

Polling by the Angus Reid Institute, in partnership with CCS, found that while 56% of Canadians have heard of clinical trials, most know little about them and 36% know nothing at all. Too many people with cancer miss out on opportunities to participate in trials that have the potential to improve or even save their lives. In 2025, CCS launched Cancer Trials Canada in collaboration with Quebec – Clinical Research Organization in Cancer (Q-CROC) to make it easier for Canadians to find cancer trials, where they may not otherwise have access to this information.

Clinical trials give patients a chance to try potential new treatments with careful medical oversight. As new therapies are developed, expanding access to clinical trials gives patients more options and more chances for better outcomes when standard treatments may no longer be effective, by ensuring they can benefit from innovation sooner. CCS's Cancer Clinical Trials Action Plan calls for doubling participation by 2035 and embedding access to clinical trials into care pathways. Nova Scotia's leadership is a critical step toward achieving these goals.

About the new health card consent framework

Through this new health card consent framework, Nova Scotians can choose whether to provide consent for their health information to be used to support medical research and to be informed about clinical trial opportunities that may be relevant to them. Consent can be provided when applying for or renewing their health card, or at any time through MSI or MSI Online. With an active consent in place, individuals may proactively receive information about research or clinical trials if and when an opportunity aligns with their health information. Participation is voluntary, available to those ages 19 and older, and consent choices can be changed or withdrawn at any time. For more information, visit novascotia.ca

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save lives, improve lives and drive collective action against cancer. Together with patients, volunteers, donors and communities across the country, we raise funds to invest in transformative cancer research, we provide a caring support system for everyone affected by cancer and we advocate to governments to create a healthier future for all. It takes a society to take on cancer – and the Canadian Cancer Society is leading the way. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society (National Office)

For more information, please contact:Jessica AbdillaCommunications Manager [email protected]