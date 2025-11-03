Strategic Partnerships Fuel JA Canada's Renewal of Investment Strategies Program

With support of CIRO, WealthSimple Foundation, and a consortium of partners, JA in Canada will equip over 25,000 students annually with responsible investment education.

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada) is excited to announce the renewal of its signature Investment Strategies Program (ISP), a dynamic classroom experience designed to equip students with essential investing knowledge, now with a fresh look, flexible format, and made possible through new partnerships with the Wealthsimple Foundation, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), and a consortium of supporting foundations and partners committed to financial health.

As outlined by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, Canadians today face an increasingly complex and digital financial marketplace. The national vision is to build a more accessible, inclusive, and effective financial literacy ecosystem; that work starts with preparing our young people today.

This program empowers students to build a strong foundation in investing fundamentals, while gaining hands-on experience through a real-time Stock Market Simulation. As educators look to equip youth with skills and experience to prepare for their financial futures, JA's Investment Strategies Program is one of the most in-demand financial literacy programs nationally. With the renewal of this vital initiative, JA Canada aims to scale its reach, directly impacting over more than 250,000 students over the next 10 years. This expansion marks a significant milestone: ISP will now be accessible to learners coast-to-coast-to-coast in both English and French, with an anticipated growth of 40% more youth learning experiences year over year.

What's New in the Program?

Designed with both educators and students in mind, the renewed program introduces a modular and flexible format, making it easier than ever to integrate into classroom learning.

The redesigned program features interactive learning content, videos, and engaging student activities. The program, consisting of eight modules, each ranging from 30 to 90 minutes, provides teachers with the flexibility to deliver the full curriculum or select specific modules based on their classroom needs.

Students develop a personal investment plan to apply key investing concepts in a real-world context. And in addition to the curriculum, students take part in an interactive six-week Stock Market Simulation, where they apply their knowledge in real time, gaining both foundational investment skills and practical experience.

Key program enhancements:

Sustainable, responsible & safe investing lessons

Modernized interactive stock market simulation

Redesigned learning content, videos, and engaging student activities

Industry partnership integrations for real-world market insights, career pathways, and opportunity/knowledge sharing

"We're incredibly grateful to our financial and education partners whose support drives key initiatives like JA's Investment Strategy program." said Jennifer James, JA Canada Vice President, Programs and Charter Services. "Their investment enables us to create and deliver high-quality, experiential learning resources that not only align with curriculum, but also make a lasting impact on the lives of young people. Together, we're equipping youth with the confidence and financial capability to shape a stronger, more secure future."

New Partnerships Powering the Relaunch

The renewal of the Investment Strategies Program is made possible through the support of new National Development Partners: Wealthsimple Foundation and CIRO. These partners bring a shared commitment to youth education, financial literacy, and equitable access to future-ready skills across Canada.

"At Wealthsimple Foundation, we know the path to financial freedom starts with building confidence and that confidence comes from access. Investing shouldn't feel intimidating or out of reach," says Emily Naddaf, Director, Wealthsimple Foundation. "Our partnership with Junior Achievement and CIRO will help make learning about investing simpler and more fun for students from coast to coast. We're eager to continue to infuse the fun and fresh approach Wealthsimple Foundation is known for into Canada's largest student investing initiative."

"CIRO aims to support Canadian investors in their investment journey, beginning with financial skills and know-how for children and youth," said Alexandra Williams, Senior Vice-President, Strategy, Innovation and Stakeholder Protection. "We are thrilled to assist Junior Achievement Canada in the renewed Investment Strategies Program, and to help more young Canadians access the training and skills they need to become savvy investors."

Together, we're working to ensure that all young Canadians, regardless of geography or background, have access to the knowledge and tools they need to confidently navigate financial decision making and explore careers in the financial sector.

About Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada)

JA Canada is one of Canada's largest youth serving education organizations, dedicated to inspiring and preparing youth to succeed in a global economy. A member of JA Worldwide, a 2025 nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. Through JA Canada's network of local offices, and in collaboration with educators and volunteers, the organization delivers hands-on, immersive, and digital learning experiences to young people. Annually, JA delivers 500,000 student learning experiences from coast-to-coast-to-coast. JA is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit www.jacanada.org

About Wealthsimple Foundation

Powered through the Wealthsimple Giveback program, Wealthsimple Foundation helps young people take their first steps towards financial freedom. Since 2019, we've helped thousands of young people make sense of money, take the fear out of investing, and leave with tools they can actually use in real life.

We keep it simple and hands-on: turning boring money stuff into lessons that actually stick. Our programs are low-barrier and built for everyone, so no matter where someone is starting from, they can build (good!) habits that will stick with them for life.

About CIRO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces.

