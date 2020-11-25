The Canadian Association of Journalists launches 2020 Newsroom Diversity Survey

"The glaring lack of diversity in Canadian newsrooms is no secret," said CAJ past president Karyn Pugliese. "But without sufficient data collection, it is impossible to understand the full scope of the problem and, ultimately, work towards a Canadian media landscape that reflects the society it serves."

Starting today, the survey is being sent to the editor-in-chief, or their equivalent, at radio, television, digital, and print outlets across the country. The CAJ will maintain a running list of the newsrooms that have been sent the survey and will provide regular updates on which newsrooms have responded.

"As the country's only national professional association for journalists, we are in a unique position to conduct this sort of media diversity survey and encourage all newsrooms to participate," said CAJ president Brent Jolly.

"Similar national organizations, like the News Leaders Association (NLA) in the U.S., have published diversity surveys in their countries for several decades. It is important for Canada to do the same."

The results of the survey will be made publicly available following the April 2, 2021 response deadline. For transparency, a full copy of the survey text is publicly available here . If you are a newsroom leader that did not receive an editable survey copy, please contact [email protected] and we will send you one. To learn about about the diversity survey visit our webpage: http://www.caj.ca/diversitysurvey

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 700 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists

For further information: Karyn Pugliese, 204-995-1071, [email protected] AND Brent Jolly, CAJ president, 289-387-3179, [email protected]

