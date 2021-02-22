OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Over the past year, Canadians have faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many have had to adapt to changes at work and at home. The Government of Canada understands how difficult this situation continues to be and is taking measures to support Canadians through it.

February 22 marks the official launch of the 2021 Tax Season and individuals can now file their 2020 income tax and benefit return. Filling a return is essential to ensure individuals and families continue to receive the benefits and credits they deserve.

Due to the extraordinary conditions we have all faced over the last year, this tax season will be unlike any other. For the millions of Canadians accessing the Government of Canada's emergency and recovery benefits to make ends meet over the last year, the numerous essential workers who are keeping the economy afloat, and the countless people who are doing their part by limiting their interactions with others, the Government of Canada will continue to support you.

In this spirit, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has taken steps to accommodate those who need extra assistance when filing their taxes this year. For example, the CRA is:

The CRA knows that Canadians expect a secure, easy, convenient, and fair tax system. While individuals and families continue to feel the effects of the pandemic, the CRA is committed to putting people first.

Quotes

"Our government will continue to support Canadians through the current public health crisis. With the CRA's commitment to putting people first, they will ensure that Canadians are treated fairly and with respect this filing season. The CRA understands that, due to COVID-19, individuals might find it stressful to do their taxes. However, filing on time will ensure you keep receiving critical benefits and credits, such as the Canada child benefit, the Climate Action Incentive, or GST credit payments."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, M.P., Minister of National Revenue

"The CRA has a dedicated and highly skilled workforce committed to serving Canadians during their time of need. We strive to be trusted, fair and helpful by putting people first. We are ensuring our efforts to sustain the tax system and the many social programs it supports do not create undue burdens or financial hardship for Canadians."

- Mr. Bob Hamilton, Commissioner of Revenue

Quick Facts

The T1 filing deadline for individuals is April 30 th , 2021 and June 15 th , 2021 for self-employed individuals.

, 2021 and , 2021 for self-employed individuals. For individuals who need to speak with an agent this filing season, the CRA offers extended call centre hours from January 25 to April 30, 2021 . The individual enquiries line is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm local time, and Saturday service starts on February 27 th and will be available from 9am to 5pm . CRA telephone numbers, fax numbers and addresses are available at canada.ca/cra-contact.

. The individual enquiries line is open Monday to Friday from local time, and Saturday service starts on and will be available from . CRA telephone numbers, fax numbers and addresses are available at canada.ca/cra-contact. We encourage filing online, as it is the fastest and most secure way to do your taxes, but we will continue to support those who choose to file on paper. However, due to COVID–19, the CRA may take 10 to 12 weeks to process paper returns this year. For this reason, paper filers should file their returns as soon as they get their tax package.

Canadians can sign up for direct deposit and file their taxes online to get their refund faster and avoid delays

Resources on how to protect yourself from scams are available at canada.ca/be-scam-smart. Those who suspect that they have been the victim of identity theft or fraud, should call the CRA so they can validate their account and discuss additional security measures. If their account was compromised, they may be eligible for free credit monitoring services.

Get ready to do your taxes

Doing your taxes

Tax-filing season promotional kit

