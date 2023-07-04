OTTAWA, ON, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting today, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) are giving Ontario businesses a new option to pay their WSIB premiums. Ontario businesses with a business number can now report their insurable earnings and make WSIB account payments through their CRA My Business Account. Businesses can now take advantage of this quick and secure service to easily pay their WSIB premiums using pre-authorized debit.

Ontario businesses that do not have a CRA My Business Account and wish to use this service to pay their WSIB premiums can register through the CRA's website.

CRA's My Business Account is a secure online portal that provides an opportunity to interact electronically with the CRA on various business accounts. Business accounts include GST/HST, payroll, corporation income taxes, excise taxes, excise duties, and more. Managing your business' tax affairs with My Business Account is convenient, easy to use, fast, and secure.

This new option for Ontario businesses makes it easier for them to manage their WSIB payments online. Businesses can visit wsib.ca to learn about other options for paying their premiums.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to helping businesses. I am pleased about this new partnership with WSIB which gives businesses a new option to use our quick, convenient, and secure e-services to pay their premiums."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"After introducing new leadership, our government has given the WSIB a clear mandate to improve services for the businesses and injured workers that rely on them. From returning over a billion dollars to safe employers to raising compensation for injured workers, today's announcement is another example of the positive change taking place at the WSIB."

- The Honourable Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, Ontario

"We're always looking for ways to make it easier for people to do business with us. This new service with the CRA is a convenient option for business owners to take care of their WSIB account and file their business taxes in one user-friendly spot. It's another example of how we're making it easier than ever for businesses to manage their account online."

- Jeffery Lang, President and CEO, WSIB

Quick Facts

Businesses who complete the CRA My Business Account registration process will receive a CRA security code that they must enter to get full access to their account. If the business chooses to receive their CRA security code via mail, it could take several days to arrive.

The WSIB is one of the largest insurance organizations in North America , covering over five million people in more than 300,000 workplaces across Ontario .

Associated Links

Contacts

Jérémy Collard

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of National Revenue

[email protected]

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency