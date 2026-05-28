The Price McIntosh Bursary promotes diverse stories, experiences and interpretations

GATINEAU, QC, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - For the sixth consecutive year, Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is offering financial assistance through the Price McIntosh Bursary to Indigenous peoples (First Nations, Inuit and Métis), persons with disabilities and members of visible minorities. The bursary aims to encourage them to enrol in or pursue studies in fields related to libraries and archives.

Price McIntosh Burasry (CNW Group/Library and Archives Canada)

The Price McIntosh Bursary supports LAC's efforts to promote the inclusion and diversity of perspectives, interpretations and experiences within the documentary heritage professions, helping to enrich our collective history and uncover the many stories it contains.

This LAC initiative provides $5,000 for full-time students and $2,500 for part-time students enrolled in post-secondary program in a field related to documentary heritage.

The call for applications is now open. For the 2026–2027 academic year, eligible students are encouraged to submit their application by September 24, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time).

Details on eligibility and the application process is available on our website.

About Library and Archives Canada

LAC's mandate is to preserve Canada's documentary heritage for the benefit of present and future generations and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. In addition, LAC facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Quotes

"I truly believe our documentary heritage is stronger when more voices are included. I'm proud that LAC is once again supporting students from underrepresented communities through the Price McIntosh Bursary, because preserving Canada's history should reflect the full diversity of the people who shaped it."

– Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

Quick facts

The Price McIntosh Bursary was created in 2021 thanks to the generosity of the Montréal family of the late Walter Charles Price and Adis Florence Mary McIntosh.

Amounts granted vary according to student status: $5,000 for full-time students and $2,500 for part-time students enrolled in a Canadian college or university program.

Recipients can get funding for up to 3 consecutive years.

Associated links

Price McIntosh Bursary recipients 2025-2026

Price McIntosh Bursary

SOURCE Library and Archives Canada

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Media Relations, Library and Archives Canada, 819-994-4589, [email protected]