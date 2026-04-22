GATINEAU, QC, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is excited to announce its collaboration with Alexane Drolet, founder of media company Alexplique, as LAC's new Creator in residence. Passionate about current events from a young age, Alexane has established herself as a leading news content creator on social media in Quebec under the name Alexplique.

LAC’s new Creator in residence - Alexane Drolet (CNW Group/Library and Archives Canada)

The residency gives LAC an exciting opportunity to reach new audiences and explore innovative ways of connecting with the public. It also strengthens LAC's presence as a cultural institution by opening avenues for creative engagement with its collections and allowing fresh perspectives on Canada's documentary heritage.

We invite you to follow Alexane as she reports on her questions, interests, and surprising discoveries over the course of her eight-month term as Creator in Residence. She will share insights about her creative process, offering an inside look at her research within the collections at LAC and the inspirations that shape her work along the way. Members of the public will be invited to connect with Alexane at events, including a final event showcasing the culmination of her residency research. To learn more about the residency, stay updated on Alexane's project, and discover upcoming events, visit our website or follow us on social media.

Thanks to the generous support of a private donor, funds raised by the LAC Foundation are enabling the continuation of the Creator in Residence program, ensuring its ongoing contribution to creativity and public engagement.

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to acquire and preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitate co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Quotes

"I'm delighted to launch the second edition of Creator in Residence. This year is already shaping up to be a remarkable one as we welcome content creator Alexane Drolet as our new resident. She brings a tremendous curiosity and a genuine dedication to learning. These qualities will no doubt spark fresh ways of showcasing our collections. I look forward to seeing what inspires her and what she'll create."

--Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"I'm excited to create interesting videos for today's young adults, drawing on the insights of those who came before us. We live in a rapidly changing world, and the news can quickly become overwhelming for my generation. That's why returning to the basics--with books, core concepts, timeless ideas, and archives that spark reflection--feels so exciting to me!"

--Alexane Drolet, LAC Creator in residence

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Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Media Relations, Library and Archives Canada, 819-994-4589, [email protected]